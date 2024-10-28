This Broncos-Panthers trade would give Bo Nix the weapon needed to make a leap
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos received plenty of flak this past offseason for how they handled the quarterback room. The Broncos and head coach Sean Payton kicked out Russell Wilson and began their expected search for a quarterback through the NFL Draft. They used their first-round selection on Bo Nix out of Oregon. Even with the criticism about selecting Nix in the first round, he has played well enough as th starter.
On Sunday, the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 28-14 to improve to 5-3 on the season. Yes, it was against the Panthers, but the important thing in the NFL is winning the winnable games. Nix had a solid game, completing 28-of-37 pass attempts for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while recording a rushing touchdown of his own.
The Broncos are sitting in a playoff spot after this win, but their schedule is only going to get tougher, as they face the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Los Angeles Chargers (once), Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons, all of whom are playoff contenders as of this writing. To make sure the Broncos can survive and remain in a playoff spot once the season ends, they will need to give Nix a bit of help. Specifically, a wide receiver.
One name they should target is a wide receiver on the Panthers — Diontae Johnson.
A Broncos-Panthers trade that would give Bo Nix a solid WR to target in end of season stretch
There has been plenty of wide receiver movement in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 deadline. Davante Adams got dealt to the New York Jets. Amari Cooper traded to the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs acquiring DeAndre Hopkins. The top options are off the board.
Johnson is in the next tier of wide receivers. He has played pretty well on the Panthers thus far, recording 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 58 targets. So, what would it take for Denver to acquire Johnson from Carolina?
Based on ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter's reporting, the Panthers are seeking a mid-round draft pick in exchange for Johnson. So, based on that, we have the Broncos giving up their fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft for Johnson.
Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so his price tag won't be that expensive. So, why a fourth-round pick? Well, that's because the Broncos don't have a fifth-round pick at their disposal in the upcoming NFL Draft, stemming from their trade with the Miami Dolphins surrounding Bradley Chubb.
The Broncos passing offense hasn't been the most productive, even with Courtland Sutton. But they could use a bit more star power for the final stretch of the season. Bringing in Johnson could do wonders for Nix and help the Broncos return to the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50.