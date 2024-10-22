Chiefs floated as trade candidate for move that would take Patrick Mahomes to next level
Look, if you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, congrats. Good for you. The Chiefs are the last undefeated team standing despite playing what feels like mediocre football by their lofty standards. Patrick Mahomes hasn't been close to his normal self and the Chiefs are down two of their best pass-catchers, but their winning persists.
Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo should probably run the global economy at this point. There's very little the Chiefs can't seem to accomplish. After two straight Super Bowl victories, you'd be foolish to pick against Kansas City this season.
So, with that said, please don't do this. The Chiefs don't need help. The NFL needs to come together and work against the Chiefs. Yes, Kansas City has the trade ammo to upgrade their WR room and potentially kick this offense into a higher gear, but why should we let them? Let's at least make it a little difficult on Mahomes and company.
On a more serious note, you can bet the Chiefs are on the prowl for accomplished wide receivers who can help Mahomes get out of this "funk." Kansas City is limited by a hefty cap sheet and the complexity of Andy Reid's offense, but just about anybody would help at this point.
The Los Angeles Rams are evidently willing to trade Cooper Kupp and might even absorb some of his remaining salary, according Dianna Russini on the Dan Le Batard Show. She does not think the Chiefs are a likely destination, but hey, the word is out and crazier things have happened.
A Cooper Kupp trade could crank Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense up a notch
Again... please, no. The Chiefs really don't need Cooper Kupp, even though they do. If it does end up happening, though, the possibilities are fun to imagine. Kupp has spent the last few years hobbled by injuries, but he's still one of the most productive and reliable wideouts in the NFL when he's on the field.
Back in 2021, his last healthy season, Kupp finished third in MVP voting, led all WRs in catches, yards, and touchdowns, and won Super Bowl MVP. There has not been a WR season on that level in quite some time.
Kupp is pretty clearly on the decline at 31 years old, and his contract — worth $29.8 million this season — complicates the pathway for Kansas City. But it's worth it. The Chiefs can't be scared of a high tax bill. History is on the line, a chance to win three straight titles in the NFL. That is unheard of, and if it takes a financial gamble to get there, Brett Veach and the front office should have the greenest of lights.
Patrick Mahomes has never really had a wide receiver in Kupp's mold. He isn't the Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Xavier Worthy speedster type we're used to seeing on the receiving end of Mahomes' long-range bombs. Instead, Kupp lines up all over the formation, feasting on intermediate routes and producing on absurd volume.
It shouldn't take too long for Kupp to pick up the Chiefs' offense, complex though it may be, and Reid probably welcomes the opportunity to draw up plays for such a unique and dynamic wideout. With Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown sidelined until the end of the season, Mahomes needs somebody to shove the ball too. Especially with Travis Kelce on the decline. Kupp receiving a heavy volume of targets from Patrick Mahomes is not what AFC contenders want to think about, but if the Rams get a suitable trade offer (and a chance to get off of Kupp's contract), that front office will have a hard time saying no.