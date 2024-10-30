NFL Rumors: Chiefs not done, Steelers dwindling options, Broncos target for Bo
- The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing the cornerback market ahead of the trade deadline
- Wide receiver options are dropping like flies for the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos could get a wide receiver for Bo Nix
By Lior Lampert
Week 9 officially marks the midpoint of the 2024 NFL campaign. It's also the last chance for teams around the league to make significant changes before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. With that in mind, the market is heating up as we near the cutoff date.
Some contenders have already made their moves (though they might not be finished). Meanwhile, others are still assessing the landscape and deciding whether to buy, sell or stay put. Regardless, we should anticipate seeing several players get re-routed in the coming days. But who? And where?
Below, we discuss the latest buzz regarding the trade front, highlighting potential activity (or lack thereof).
NFL Rumors: Broncos could pursue New York Giants WR Darius Slayton to help Bo Nix
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton hasn't been gun-shy ahead of recent trade deadlines, as The Athletic's Nick Kosmidir notes ($). Albeit smaller-scale transactions, the renowned sideline general is willing to touch up his roster around the edges.
Given the criteria, Kosmidir believes one target sticks out and "could make sense" for Denver: New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Kosmidir references the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers swapping Day 3 draft choices to facilitate a deal involving veteran wideout Diontae Johnson. The Broncos beat writer mentions how this exchange essentially laid the blueprint for a Denver-New York exchange surrounding Slayton.
Moreover, Kosmidir points out that Slayton boasts a palatable $2.5 million base salary for 2024, which Denver would only be responsible for "roughly half of." The cheap price tag and presumed lowly outgoing asset make the 27-year-old an intriguing prospective addition for the Broncos.
Slayton has caught 29 passes for 420 yards and a touchdown across eight games this season. He's not a household name, but his presence as a big-play threat and reliable pass-catcher would bode well for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
NFL Rumors: WR market is drying up fast, leaving the Steelers with minimal options
The Athletic's Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini recently outlined the state of the wide receiver trade market ($). Since then, two (virtually three) of the marquee players mentioned have been crossed off the list, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers fighting for scraps.
Considering the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson this past offseason, he was never a viable option for them. However, seeing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins get shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional fifth-round pick probably stung. Moreover, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear standout slot man Cooper Kupp isn't going anywhere. So, what's left for Pittsburgh?
Russini/Robinson listed uninspiring alternatives like Kendrick Bourne, Mike Williams, John Metchie, Adam Thielen and the previously mentioned Slayton. None profile as the needle-moving acquisition the Steelers have been yearning for since the offseason. Ultimately, Pittsburgh is getting the short end of the stick despite their well-chronicled desire to bolster their receiving corps.
NFL Rumors: The Chiefs may not be done wheeling and dealing, with secondary help being the focus
Kansas City has been 'aggressive' in making trades, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated in his recent reporting. Yet, somehow, the insider revealed the Chiefs 'might not be done' making moves.
Per Fowler, cornerback is still an area of need the Chiefs could address following Jaylen Watson's season-ending ankle injury. Despite already completing deals for Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Uche, Kansas City suddenly has a hole in their secondary. So, they're 'monitoring' the defensive back market leading up to the deadline.
Nonetheless, Fowler expressed that the Chiefs don't feel "pressed" to bring in a corner, though they're 'open to it.' Even after acquiring Hopkins and Uche, Kansas City remains well-equipped asset-wise after netting a 2025 third-round pick from the Tennessee Titans for L'Jarius Sneed. Could they use their replenished draft capital to replace Watson?
Fowler cites Kansas City's 'love [for] retreads' and 'players who know their culture.' Accordingly, he identifies veteran free-agent cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson should the Chiefs choose a different route to upgrade the position. Nevertheless, it feels likely the two-time defending Super Bowl champions aren't done wheeling and dealing.
Sitting at 7-0 and the last remaining undefeated team in the league, the Chiefs aren't satisfied. Their relentless pursuit of building a sustained title contender is remarkable, with the scouring of the cornerback landscape serving as the latest example.