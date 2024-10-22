This Chiefs-Rams trade would make the rest of the NFL want to call it quits
The reports around the NFL are now indicating that the Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade their superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp this season. Kupp has missed a good chunk of the season with an injury, but he's set to return this week on Thursday Night Football.
There are a ton of different teams around the league that would be incredibly interested in making a trade for Kupp. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all make sense.
But the team that stands out above the rest as making a ton of sense and also potentially ruining the league is the Kansas City Chiefs.
A Rams-Chiefs trade that gives Patrick Mahomes a new WR1
NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported that the Rams are looking to get a second-round pick in return for Kupp. They would need to eat a good chunk of Kupp's remaining contract to get a second. Los Angeles would also need to throw in a little bit of draft capital of their own to land a second-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the Rams are dead set on getting their second-round pick in return, they would need to throw in a 2026 fifth-round pick while also eating some of Kupp's remaining contract. But I really don't think that the Chiefs would have too much of an issue parting ways with a second-round pick in order to bring a former triple-crown winner to Mahomes' offense.
The Chiefs are without players like Rashee Rice, Isaiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown. Adding Kupp would be the ultimate upgrade to a completely depleted wide receiver room.
In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches on 27 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown. Last time he was healthy for a full season, Kupp was targeted 191 times, bringing in 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the best receiver in football that season.
It seems as though the Rams are about to enter a rebuild. Matthew Stafford is slowly coming to the end of his career and Kupp's best days may be behind him. They're not exactly built to win a Super Bowl right now, so moving Kupp and maybe even Stafford could be the best idea for the Rams. They would still have the young running back and wide receiver duo of Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua to build around.
There are no direct reports supporting that a deal is close between these two teams, but the fact that it's a plausible trade that could come to fruition is very scary for the rest of the league.