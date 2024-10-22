NFL Rumors: Chiefs reunion heating up, Packers staying quiet, Steelers non-WR trade
The NFL season is just beginning to heat up. The NFL trade deadline is now just a few weeks away and we could see a ton of movement around the league.
Last week, Amari Cooper and Davante Adams were traded to two of the top teams in the AFC. The rest of the league is left to make their own moves in response to these two blockbuster deals.
What will the contending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers do? What about the NFC? What will teams like the Green Bay Packers do? Are they comfortable where they are or do they need to go acquire more talent to make their Super Bowl push?
NFL Rumors: Chiefs continue to be heavily connected to reunion with Demarcus Robinson
The Kansas City Chiefs may be an impressive 6-0 to start the season, but they desperately need to go out and bring in a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline. Right now, Patrick Mahomes is without his three best wide receivers and his number-one running back.
The connection that continues to make its way around the NFL is Demarcus Robinson back to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic ($) recently made this connection too while discussing what the Chiefs should prioritize at the trade deadline. They listed Robinson among other wide receivers that could be on Kansas City's radar in that search:
"But general manager Brett Veach has to help increase the margin of error for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense by trading for a receiver as soon as possible ahead of the deadline. There are plenty of options available, too, including Diontae Johnson, Demarcus Robinson and Darius Slayton."
Robinson, 30, spent the first six years of his professional career with the Chiefs. In 97 games, he totaled 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a consistent 400-yard receiver for a few years with the Chiefs. He could definitely provide an upgrade for cheap this year as well.
NFL Rumors: Packers projected to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline
With the trade deadline coming up, all the teams around the NFL will be tasked with preparing their organizations for the future.
The Athletic ($) recently went through each NFL team and discussed how they should approach the trade deadline. For the Green Bay Packers, that answer was "stand pat" with what they have on the roster according to team insider Matt Schneidman:
"Through seven games this season, the Packers are 5-2 and a Super Bowl contender. If anything, they could buy, but I don’t see a position desperately in need of an upgrade worth premium draft capital. Before Sunday, you might say the pass rush needed a boost, but then that unit had a stellar game against the Texans. The Packers aren’t traditionally big buyers at the deadline and this year should be no different given they have the necessary pieces to contend already in house."
For the Packers, standing pat makes the most sense. They may even be in a spot to sell one of their young bench receivers. As for their roster now, they are in a great spot to contend through the rest of the season. Green Bay doesn't need to be overly aggressive before the trade deadline this year.
NFL Rumors: Steelers connected to offensive lineman in trade rumors
The Pittsburgh Steelers need help on the offensive line as much as they do at wide receiver. Their offensive line has seen injuries to Fautanu, Herbig, Frazier and a few others. One NFL writer made the connection for the Steelers to trade for a struggling Chicago Bears lineman this NFL season.
"[Nate] Davis has been so bad in Chicago that he’s been demoted to a healthy scratch and is behind Bill Murray on the depth chart — a converted defensive tackle," Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors wrote. "But at one point, Davis was a coveted free agent acquisition thanks to a solid first four years of his career in Tennessee, a few of those under Arthur Smith."
Though Nate Davis has been bad this year, maybe a reunion with his former OC, where he was the most successful, is exactly what Davis needs to turn his season around.
"Perhaps Davis has checked out after getting his pay-day but perhaps a reunion with Smith would revive his career," Ulrich wrote. "Chicago would love to find a taker for what’s left of Davis’ $8.75 million 2024 base salary, which was already guaranteed before the season started, and the Steelers have enough budget to roll the dice on Davis if Smith is confident Pittsburgh would get a lot more production out of the veteran than the Bears did."
For the Steelers, a move like this would be incredibly cheap, likely just swapping Day 3 picks. At worst, Pittsburgh gets an additional depth piece to the interior of their offensive line, which has been destroyed with injuries. Best case scenario, Pittsburgh finds itself a diamond in the rough on the trade block.