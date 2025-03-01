4 veteran RBs Kansas City Chiefs can sign to run behind Trey Smith in 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith, the team announced on Thursday. The designation secures the Pro Bowl guard’s rights with a one-year, $23.4 million contract while the two sides work out a long-term deal. Next up might well be a running back, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, as Brett Veach reportedly wants to add a veteran option.

Kansas City is spending the second-highest amount of salary cap space on their offensive line, per Spotrac. The unit includes left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey, who are both the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor is also the third-highest-paid player at his position.

Despite the well-paid offensive line, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reverted to his old habits and abandoned the run in Super Bowl LIX. Moving forward, Kansas City could learn a thing or two from the Super Bowl champions. While the Philadelphia Eagles led a running back renaissance with Saquon Barkley, veteran running backs Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs all found success with new teams. After struggling to establish a presence on the ground throughout the 2024 campaign, the Chiefs could benefit from finding a veteran running back of their own.

While the running back class isn’t as deep this offseason, there are still plenty of options in free agency to help the Chiefs get back on track.

4. J.K. Dobbins

If the Chiefs decide to go with a running back committee, J.K. Dobbins could be a perfect fit. The 26-year-old has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but he has been an explosive runner when he’s available.

Dobbins has only played in 37 of 84 possible games, but he’s averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his five-year career. During his lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins played 13 games and finished with a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on just 195 carries. While he likely can’t be trusted to be a bell-cow rusher, he’d fit well into a rotation.

3. Nick Chubb

During their time with the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt formed one of the most talented running back tandems in the league. The Chiefs already have plenty of familiarity with Hunt, and they could have an opportunity to reunite the rushing duo.

Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2023, but he returned to the field in October. Although the veteran wasn’t nearly as productive as he was in prior seasons, it’s hard to tell how much of that has to do with his Cleveland’s abysmal offense. The 29-year-old has bounced back from significant injuries before, and he could prove to be a difference-maker in Kansas City’s backfield.

2. Najee Harris

Running back Najee Harris has not been particularly splashy during his four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has been consistent despite playing for a struggling offense. Harris has not missed a game in his career and has recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards in all four seasons.

He is only averaging 3.9 yards per carry, but Kansas City would provide him with significantly better run blocking and a much better offense. While he served as the engine of Pittsburgh’s offense, the Chiefs would allow him to exploit light boxes as defenses focus on stopping the passing attack. Harris is also only 27 years old and has experience playing in cold weather, which could make him the ideal fit for Kansas City.

1. Aaron Jones

Although running backs typically begin declining at age 30, Aaron Jones showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. In his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran running back finished with a career-best 1,138 rushing yards. Although he only scored seven touchdowns, his 408 receiving yards were the second-most of his eight-year career.

Jones has the ability to serve a three-down back. Along with his ability on the ground, the veteran has excelled in the passing game. The Chiefs utilize the short passing game as much as any team, and Jones would alleviate pressure from aging tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City’s young group of wide receivers. Jones’ leadership could also be beneficial to younger players like Isiah Pacheco, particularly when it comes to pass protection.