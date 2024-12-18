Even Chiefs fans have to love Clyde Edwards-Helaire's surprising homecoming
By Mark Powell
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the good guys in the NFL. He is also a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, by this point in his career, Edwards-Helaire was more of an afterthought than a real contributor on the Chiefs depth chart. Isiah Pacheco was the lead back in Kansas City, while Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine split backup duties while he was out.
Edwards-Helaire never really entered the equation. CEH opened up about his mental health this past year, and it hasn't been an easy journey for him. While Edwards-Helaire is not the same back he once was, he can still provide some value on a team with a little less talent in the backfield.
Enter the New Orleans Saints. Edwards-Helaire is an available running back since earlier this week, when he was waived by the Chiefs. Alvin Kamara is questionable heading into the week, and the Saints running back depth will be tested. Edwards-Helaire went to LSU. Name a better duo?
What does Saints Clyde Edwards-Helaire signing mean for Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller?
Alvin Kamara is questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. That would theoretically give Kamara, Miller or Edwards-Helaire plenty of time to gear up for Green Bay. For Edwards-Helaire, it is an opportunity to learn the offense, and perhaps play for his hometown team for the first time.
Position
Player Name
RB1
Alvin Kamara (questionable)
RB2
Kendre Miller
RB3
Jamaal Williams
RB4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Edwards-Helaire played his college football at LSU as the lead running back. He is literally from Baton Rouge, and grew up rooting for the Saints. This could not be a more perfect match. The Chiefs did not need Edwards-Helaire, but New Orleans just might, even if the games are rather meaningless since the Saints are a longshot to make the playoffs.
CEH will forever be a Chiefs hero, as he protected a 13-year-old fan at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting. The former first-round pick isn't ready to leave the game he loves just yet, though.