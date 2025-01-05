NFL Rumors: Cowboys Mike McCarthy edge, Browns new wunderkind, Vrabel connect
By Lior Lampert
Week 18 is pivotal in the NFL league year for various reasons. There are many moving parts. Draft order chaos consumes the cellar-dwelling fan bases. Teams are making their final playoff pushes/jostling for seeding. And, of course, the upcoming head coaching cycle.
Sometimes, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest scuttlebutt, especially at this juncture of the season with so much happening at once. Fortunately, we're here to catch you up on the newest intel and anything that may have gotten lost in the shuffle.
But in this writing, let's focus on the coaching carousel and some recent updates.
NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel interview with Jets went 'really, really well,' for both sides
The New York Jets completed an interview with Mike Vrabel, one of the top candidates available, for their vacant head coaching job. And according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini ($), their discussion went “really, really well.”
Jets owners Woody and Christopher Johnson, president Hymie Elhai and the executive search agency they hired (The 33rd Team) were all in attendance. And apparently, the dialogue between them and Vrabel was fluid. While it's still early in the process for both parties, hearing they fancy one another is encouraging for New York.
As Russini notes, Vrabel will presumably meet with other suitors, including the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. Nonetheless, the Jets made a strong first impression.
Vrabel has spent this season operating as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. However, he was the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018-2023, where he shined and established himself as one of the best leaders in football.
In Tennessee, Vrabel went 54-45, guiding the Titans to three postseason trips, two AFC South titles and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. He'd be a massive addition to a Jets organization (or any team that hires him) that badly needs stability on the sidelines.
NFL Rumors: Browns may replace ex-OC Ken Dorsey with Tommy Rees
Speaking of Vrabel's Browns, they've made headlines with some recent decision-making.
Cleveland relieved offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson of their duties following an ugly Week 18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns saw enough to dismiss the former after only one season and reportedly may already have his successor on the current staff.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones identified Browns tight ends coach/pass game specialist Tommy Rees as an "internal candidate" to replace Dorsey. Should Cleveland look to promote from within, they have ostensibly zeroed in on a target.
Like Dorsey, this season marked Rees' first with the Browns. He was Alabama's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2023, assuming the same positions at Notre Dame from 2017-22. His proficiency in the collegiate ranks yielded him an interview for North Carolina's head coaching gig, which ultimately went to the legendary Bill Belichick.
Rees has done his part to put him on Cleveland's radar for an expanded role, though he won't be unopposed. The Browns will cast a wide net to find their next play-caller.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys hold the cards amid buzz about Mike McCarthy's potential departure
This is Jerry Jones' world. Mike McCarthy and the rest of us are just living in it.
McCarthy is in the fifth and final season of a five-year pact he signed to become the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2020. Whether he wants an extension remains unclear. Alternatively, Jones and the front office's desire to retain him (or lack thereof) is hard to gauge. Regardless, the latter has the leverage during the unresolved situation.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport point out that McCarthy's contract officially expires on Jan. 14. Until then, Dallas is the only one who can talk to the one-time Super Bowl champion-winning sideline general. Moreover, "it also serves as a soft deadline" for the two sides to find common ground.
Upon the conclusion of the regular season, rival teams can ask for permission to speak with McCarthy. Yet, the Cowboys can deny any request if they want to block him from exploring alternative options (until Jan. 14).
With that in mind, a clear-cut timeline has emerged for McCarthy and the Cowboys to assess their future together and strike a deal. If Dallas doesn't use this time accordingly, they risk losing the 61-year-old, who will garner considerable interest should he become available.
For whatever it's worth, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ($) cited McCarthy possibly having his "sights on" the Bears vacancy if he doesn't return to Dallas.