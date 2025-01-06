Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones at odds just hours into Cowboys offseason
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys season has come to an unceremonious end for the 29th consecutive season. Unlike recent years, the Cowboys didn’t break the hearts of their fans with a sudden and unexpected loss. The 2024 season caused a long and dull heartache rather than an abrupt and sharp pain.
The Cowboys dropped their final two games of the season, both against divisional opponents, to close out the season with a 7-10 record. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy entered the year on an expiring contract, and the expectation was that anything short of a deep postseason run would mark the end of his tenure in Dallas.
Despite the team’s losing record, McCarthy did a commendable job of coaching a roster that lost significant pieces in the offseason and suffered significant injuries throughout the regular season. Given the context, there have been reports suggested that McCarthy may receive an opportunity to retain his current position. Either way, he’d likely prefer the decision to be made quickly.
Mike McCarthy may be in a hurry to wrap up with the Cowboys
McCarthy assembled a staff meeting and player meetings early on Monday morning, according to Ed Werder of WFAA. Although team owner Jerry Jones suggested he would follow his typical timeline for any potential coaching changes, Werder believes McCarthy may have a desire to “address his future more quickly.”
Jones waited a week to fire former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, McCarthy’s predecessor, after the 2019 season. However, Garrett wasn’t in any rush to leave — it was evident that he wouldn’t have an opportunity to become a head coach elsewhere after an underwhelming decade of mediocrity in Dallas. Garrett produced an 85-67 record (.559) in his 10-year stint, but that generated just three playoff berths and two playoff wins.
McCarthy, on the other hand, is expected to receive interest from other teams looking to fill a head coaching vacancy. If Jones takes a week or longer to mull over the decision, some of the more desirable head coaching vacancies across the league could be filled before McCarthy even becomes available.
After Sunday’s 23-19 loss against the Washington Commanders, the embattled coach made it clear that he wants to remain with Dallas.
“Absolutely,” McCarthy said, via CBS Sports. “I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me. … I think we have a very good foundation here.”
McCarthy’s 49-34 record (.583) since becoming the Cowboys head coach in 2020 is tied for the eighth-best winning percentage in that span. His 172 career wins are third-most among all active coaches, trailing only Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin.