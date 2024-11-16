Jerry Jones already planting seeds for a nightmare Mike McCarthy replacement
Any Dallas Cowboys fans hoping that head coach Mike McCarthy will be fired before the end of the 2024 season shouldn't hold their breath. That's not Jerry Jones' move and, by all accounts, the Jones family will let the veteran head coach finish out the year. After that, however, all indications are that a coaching change will happen as McCarthy's contract runs out.
Naturally, that leads to a conversation about who will replace McCarthy? Deion Sanders, currently at the University of Colorado, is the obvious big-ticket name. But while there has been some gray area left from Coach Prime, it does seem that's not going to happen. So where then would the Cowboys turn?
If you're paying attention, Jerry Jones might be trying to tell us what he's thinking.
Jerry Jones hyping up Jason Witten should terrify Cowboys fans
Jones recently made a regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about the head coaching prospects of longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. He spoke glowingly about the franchise legend — so much so that it almost seems like the team owner is starting to lay the groundwork for who he wants to replace McCarthy (h/t Pro Football Talk):
"Yes. Without hesitation. Yes. He has something that you can't draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now.
"Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become [an NFL coach]. He has extraordinary work ethic. ... He can be a top coach."
On one hand, the future of Witten as a head coach could be enticing. He's a true "Football Guy" who you could absolutely see follow the mold of Dan Campbell and what he's done with the Lions. As it relates to the Cowboys, he's also the exact type of hire Jones would make.
If nothing else, Jones wants the Cowboys to be front-page news. He's also loyal to a fault, something we've seen with Jason Garrett, McCarthy, Ezekiel Elliott and countless other examples. So hiring a franchise legend with the name brand of Witten would fit into both of those buckets as they likely aim to replace Mike McCarthy.
At the same time, it would also be a risk that the Cowboys can't afford to take. Asking a former player with no coaching experience remotely at this level to take over a roster that is largely in disarray, to deal with the influence of Jerry Jones adequately, and to pull the team up by its bootstraps is not a good idea.
Moreover, there's a good chance that someone like Witten would constantly be under the whims of Jones, which is also the last thing Dallas needs. Hell, that's a big part of the reason the franchise is currently in this position. Having another yes man who isn't bringing seemingly anything new to the table is counterproductive and risks putting the Cowboys even further in the mire.
Jerry Jones is going to make a brand-name coaching hire when he looks to replace McCarthy. And based on what he's already saying about Witten, it seems like he thinks the former Cowboys tight end could be the guy. So if you're a fan, go ahead and hold your nose. If that were to happen, it has more potential to be a nightmare than it does to work out well in Dallas.