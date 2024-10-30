Cowboys' ideal trade target is predicted to be moved and Jerry Jones must act quickly
By John Buhler
Complacency is a great way to get passed by. Rather than win the game, the Dallas Cowboys have made it an art form to win the press conference. Is there anybody on this team who could even read they last time they went to the Super Bowl in 1995-96? No matter how you slice it, Dallas needs to do something, anything entering the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones still owns this franchise.
Mike Jones of The Athletic ($) outlined a series of players who could potentially be moved between now and next Tuesday. One such player is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. While he has been a featured running back in the past for the Jaguars, they have pivoted to Tank Bigsby considerably this season. Jacksonville is going nowhere, but the Cowboys are not doing much better.
If we look at the Cowboys' running back room, it is a lot of star players from yesterday. Yes, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn are theoretically in the midst of their primes, but Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are yesterday's news. Not to say that Etienne has the longest of shelf lives, as he was used quite extensively starring at Clemson. However, he may be a difference-maker in a postseason push.
While we have had more trade activity in recent days, I sincerely doubt Jones will make any moves.
Jerry Jones should trade for this running back to help Dallas Cowboys
The thing I keep going back to is what is the point of this season for the Cowboys? Mike McCarthy is serving as a lame-duck head coach in the final year of his contract. He may not be the long-term solution this team needs, but nobody deserves to coach under that kind of pressure. With a huge road game at the Atlanta Falcons this week, Dallas cannot afford to lose the head-to-head matchup.
Etienne may be able to provide the necessary boost the Cowboys need out of the backfield to take pressure of Dak Prescott. At the same time, Prescott had received more money than God to be a difference-maker at quarterback. He rarely has shown an ability to take the team on his back and carry it. You kind of have to wonder if Jones has just accepted he will never hoist another Lombardi.
Regardless of how you feel about the Cowboys' current ownership situation, you do have to feel for their fans a bit. It is the largest fanbase in the league, but perpetual organizational dysfunction has more than started to tear a hole into the fabric of the identity of being America's Team. Children have eyes and may rather watch the Kansas City Chiefs play because all Patrick Mahomes does is win big.
Etienne could improve the Cowboys, but the Jaguars are not going to sell him off for cheap either.