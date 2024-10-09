Davante Adams favorite emerges thanks to surprise 'aggressiveness' from one team
By Lior Lampert
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Davante Adams for their Week 6 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hamstring injury. However, the star wide receiver may have already played his last down with the team, even if/when he's physically able to perform.
Amid the uncertainty, two suitors have consistently come to the forefront: The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Both franchises employ a former quarterback and longtime friend of Adams, putting them in the driver's seat of the ongoing sweepstakes. But as we wait to see when/if the standout pass-catcher gets moved and where he goes, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared some insight on the matter.
Intel Fowler gathered regarding Adams paints New Orleans as a prime landing spot for the 11-year pro. As the insider notes, the Saints are on the veteran's shortlist of destinations and reportedly "willing to be aggressive" to get him ($).
Davante Adams favorite emerges thanks to surprise 'aggressiveness' from one team
Las Vegas has been unwilling to eat money in any deal involving Adams as of this writing. While that's subject to change, the Raiders' reluctance to pay any of his $16.89 million 2024 salary has eliminated some options from the bidding. Regardless, the Saints don't seem to be one of those squads and are ostensibly prepared to give into the financial demands to facilitate a swap.
Nonetheless, Fowler emphasized that the Raiders "probably will go with the best package" they receive for Adams, and understandably so. Despite this, Las Vegas is attempting to appease their high-profile receiver by sending him somewhere he hand-picked (so long as they benefit in the process).
While other organizations are in the mix for Adams, Fowler states the "Saints might just be the favorite," from what he's heard. Las Vegas' upcoming opponent, the Steelers, ironically has been linked to the pass-catcher. Yet, New Orleans looks to be at the helm of the ongoing situation.
Adams recently informed the Raiders that he "preferred to be traded," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Since then, things have moved quickly -- a change of scenery appears to be on the horizon for the six-time Pro Bowler. Could he be headed to The Big Easy?