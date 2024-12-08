5 Davante Adams offseason landing spots with failed Jets collab all but over
The 2024 season has not gone anywhere close to as hoped for the New York Jets. They will be looking for a new general manager and a new head coach, with a new quarterback a virtual lock to be in place for 2025.
The Jets acquired wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders with the hope his reunion with Aaron Rodgers would spark the offense. In six games as a Jet, entering Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Adams has 31 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns. So that obviously hasn't gone as hoped either.
When he was traded to the Jets, as freshly detailed and reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, Adams' contract for this year was adjusted. But the final two years of the deal he signed with the Raiders (2025 and 2026) were untouched, at his request.
That gives Adams control over his future, and Rapoport had the details which make that clear.
"Adams is on the books for $35.64 million for each year in 2025 and 2026. The Jets will never pay him that kind of money at age 33 and 34. All sides know those numbers will have to be redone. If Adams wants out, he can simply decline any offers to redo the deal and wait until they release him before free agency begins on March 12 (rather than carry that number into the new league year)."
The Jets could still redo the final two years of Adams' contract and keep him. But if Rodgers is not on the team next season, it makes no sense for Adams to want to stay or for the Jets to keep him.
So Adams will be elsewhere come the offseason, barring something unforeseen. But where might he go?
5. New England Patriots
Money will be no object for New England in the offseason, with the most cap space in the league by a noticeable margin right now. The question is where they'll allocate that money, and on that note if they'll go after a big veteran fish at wide receiver.
It's also fair to say Adams will prioritize contending teams with his next landing spot, and the Patriots are not close to that as things look right now. But that outlook could change quickly, with some savvy veteran additions and another solid draft class or two.
Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf worked in the Packers' front office early in Adams' career, so there's a tie there that's worth noting. Maybe Wolf can sell Adams on the plan for a quick build in New England, and no more wasted years of his career after the last few years with the Raiders and the Jets.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Let's walk down this path. Tee Higgins is certain to sign elsewhere as a free agent this offseason after the Bengals stopped talks about a long-term deal and franchise-tagged him. There is some question about Ja'Marr Chase's future, somewhat fueled by his own recent words, but let's assume the Bengals pay him.
A contract extension for Chase would not fully hit Cincinnati's balance sheet until 2026, as he plays out his fifth-year option in 2025. So the current $62.77 million in cap space they have for next year should have ample room to add a veteran to replace Higgins, with the internal options (Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas) not looking to be sufficient on that front.
After what's shaping up as a down year this year, the Bengals will be looking to rebound big in 2025. Adams may not love the idea of playing for one of the stingiest owners in the league, but the overall situation in Cincinnati is very appealing-led by catching passes from Joe Burrow.
3. Green Bay Packers
Adams could very well head back to Green Bay as his career starts to wind down, albeit without Rogers. A young group of receivers that often struggles for consistency could use a veteran leader, and Jordan Love could also use a reliable veteran target.
Green Bay has the 2025 cap space ($62.7 million right now, according to Over The Cap) to add Adams if they want to. They are a team on the rise, as Adams surely will want to join a contender after parting with the Jets.
It might look weird to see Adams back in a Packers' uniform. But they could have some interest in him, and he can definitely see a situation to like as he chases a Super Bowl ring.
2. Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin is locked in as the Commanders' No. 1 receiver, but the quest to find him a viable, consistent running mate has always fallen short. While quarterback Jayden Daniels is on his rookie contract, it'll be easier to add notable pieces and further push open a window to win at a high level that has started this year (8-5 record entering their Week 14 bye). Washington has the fourth-most cap space in the league for 2025 as it sits right now.
Adams would surely find it appealing to go play with a young quarterback like Daniels, and
as he ages out of being a locked-in No. 1 receiver he would definitely benefit from McLaurin taking the attention of the opponent's top cornerback.
We haven't thought about Washington as a good, winning situation in a long time. But here they are, as a playoff contender this year with a bright future Adams could latch onto for a few years.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Adams is a California native and a Fresno State alum, so maybe he'd want to go to the Chargers and play for Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers should also be firmly in the market for upgrades at wide receiver in the offseason, with only Ladd McConkey from this year's group looking locked in as a future target for Justin Herbert.
In theory, with ample cap space, Adams would not necessarily be the only wide receiver addition the Chargers make in the offseason. The Chiefs are the kings of the AFC West until further notice, but the Chargers finally have a promising outlook and Adams would see a lot to like about them when the time comes to look for his next team.