Dennis Allen sure sounds like a coach who knows Saints will fire him soon
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints were dealt a tough hand early this season thanks to an injury suffered by starting quarterback Derek Carr. After a 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Saints season is on the brink, as Dennis Allen's team has fallen three games back in the NFC South and lost their last six contests.
Allen survived last season despite performing below expectations. The Saints didn't pay Carr all that money to miss the playoffs, and despite a 2-0 start to the 2024 season, they're on pace to repeat their 2023 fate. When asked about his job status after yet another loss, Allen didn't hide from the obvious.
“We have conversations every day, you know what I mean? So I don’t feel any more sense of, having to have these conversations,” Allen said. “Look, I think we all understand that it’s a results-oriented business. And we need to play better football."
Dennis Allen could be coaching for his job next week with the Saints
As bad as things have been for the Saints the last six weeks, they could get Carr back as early as Week 9 against Carolina. And, even if not, the Panthers are a bad football team. The Saints should (or better) take care of business to get back in the win column.
If Carr isn't ready to go, Allen's job may be riding on his choice between two backups. Spencer Rattler has talent, but is still a rookie and often plays like it. Jake Haener, who replaced Rattler mid-game due to offensive ineptitude, didn't perform much better. Rattler completed 50 percent of his passes for 156 yards and no scores. Haener complete 9-of-17 passes for 122 yards and no touchdowns. Neither inspires much confidence moving forward, but again, the Panthers are terrible.
“I just felt like we needed to do something to try to get something going offensively,” Allen said of switching QBs. “We weren’t able to move the football and I felt like we needed to do something to try to create some sort of spark.”
That spark has been missing for far too long in New Orleans. The NFC South may already be out of reach, as the Falcons and Buccaneers both sit above the Saints in the standings. Yet, if New Orleans can just defeat Carolina and Carr returns to full health, maybe they can turn things around and save Allen's job in the process.