Popular NFL trade target is proof of Steelers' biggest offseason mistake
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away their wide receiver two from 2023 this offseason when the sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. This move was made as the Steelers looked to completely redefine their offense, dumping Johnson for the constantly attitude problems that had been apparent for well over a year in the Steel City.
But the Steelers made this move without a replacement lined up for Johnson.
When the got rid of offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, he was replaced by Arthur Smith, who was an obvious upgrade. When they got rid of quarterback Kenny Pickett, he was replaced by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who were obvious upgrades. But when they got rid of Johnson, he was replaced by Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, who were very clear downgrades.
And this decision to trade Johnson has come back to haunt the Steelers as they have no clear number two wide receiver with him gone.
Steelers biggest offseason mistake lands back on trade block, continues to haunt Pittsburgh
And now Johnson finds himself on the trade block while the Steelers are also looking to add a wide receiver.
Bleacher Report's Julia Stumbaugh has suggested that Diontae Johnson, the former Steeler, is one of the hottest commodities on the trade market this regular season, especially now that Cooper Kupp is rumored to be off the trade block.
"The Carolina Panthers' Diontae Johnson and Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk have generated the most trade interest among NFL wide receivers now that the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp is effectively off the market, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported," Stumbaugh wrote.
Johnson isn't expected to require much to bring in on the trade market. He was moved from Pittsburgh for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson and a late round pick swap. Now, with half a season left on his contract, the Panthers won't be asking for a haul in return for him.
"The Panthers are looking for a "mid-round" pick in exchange for that contract, and more than one team has already expressed interest in a potential trade," Stumbaugh wrote.
In a different world, Johnson to the Steelers would make perfect sense. He would complement George Pickens very well and it would provide the Steelers with another solid pass catcher.
But that bridge is burned. Johnson had the attitude problem that caused the front office and the fan base to turn on him. It's not a real possibility that Pittsburgh would ever want him back and that feel is probably mutual for Johnson as well.