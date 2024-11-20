Giants could disrespect Daniel Jones even more with looming practice squad decision
After six years of mostly subpar quarterback play, the New York Giants finally made the decision to bench Daniel Jones. From the looks of things, the decision isn't just for their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will be for the remainder of the season.
The Giants didn't just decide to demote Jones, but they made him their QB3, behind new starter Tommy DeVito and backup Drew Lock. There's a good chance that Jones will be inactive, at least in Week 12, with DeVito and Lock ahead of him on the depth chart.
The reason for the Giants bumping Jones from QB1 to QB3 is likely financial. Jones has an injury guarantee in his contract worth $23 million. It's safe to say that the Giants have no interest in paying that money, and by keeping Jones off the field, they almost certainly won't end up having to.
While it makes perfect sense for the franchise to have this stance, it's a bit jarring for Jones to go from being considered the franchise guy to QB3. He's going from the clear-cut starter to not even holding the clipboard.
According to head coach Brian Daboll, the disrespect toward Jones might not even end there. The Giants are considering bumping Tim Boyle, a quarterback they just signed to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Jones on the depth chart as the team's QB3. That's right - Jones can go from their starter in Germany to QB4 in just a couple of weeks. Wouldn't that be something?
Giants could disrespect Daniel Jones further by demoting him to QB4
The chances of Jones playing as the QB3 were minimal at best. If he were to be demoted to QB4, that'd just be plain disrespectful.
No disrespect to Tim Boyle, but there's a reason why he was available to be signed to the practice squad when he was. He has three times as many interceptions in his career (12) as he has touchdown passes (4) and he has seen time with five different NFL teams since debuting in 2019.
Having a player as unaccomplished at the NFL level as Boyle, who was unsigned as of one day ago, and does not know the Giants' playbook, even be in the conversation of leapfrogging Jones on the depth chart for a game five days after he signed is crazy enough. Actually doing it would be crazier.
It's one thing to have DeVito and Lock - two quarterbacks who have had some positive NFL moments and have spent the entire season in the Giants organization - jump ahead of Jones. It's another thing entirely to have Boyle with all of his circumstances be the QB3 over Jones.
It's not as if this will matter much. Again, it's unlikely that the QB3 would see any time for the remainder of the season. Still, it shows just how done the Giants are with the guy they once thought was the answer under center.