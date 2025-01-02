5 teams who could make Vikings a godfather J.J. McCarthy trade offer they can’t refuse
The Minnesota Vikings have a big decision to make in the offseason in whether they want to re-sign Sam Darnold, who has played exceptionally well this season, or to stick with injured rookie QB J.J. McCarthy.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter has reported that teams will likely reach out to the Vikings about a potential trade for their unused 10th overall pick after the season concludes. This stands to reason, particularly for quarterback-needy teams, with the 2025 NFL Draft being considered a weaker quarterback class, even at the top. Schefter also mentioned that McCarthy would potentially be QB1 in this year's draft from a scouting perspective.
There are many teams in need of a quarterback right now, so which one is most likely to make the Vikings an offer they can't refuse? There are several options that fit the bill.
5. New York Giants
The Giants have to be regretting letting running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and in turn signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year $160 million contract. Both are no longer with the team and the Giants desperately need a franchise-leading quarterback to get the team back on track.
J.J. McCarthy was often mocked to the Giants ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maybe this time, they will actually go and get him. If the Vikings decide to trade away McCarthy, they will likely want a high draft pick in return. New York probably wouldn't want to spend the fourth overall pick to get him but instead could use the 35th overall selection as trade capital. They also currently have the 66, 102, 134, 153, 218, 245, and 256 overall picks in the draft and could use future picks as well to build a strong trade package.
4. New Orleans Saints
The Saints aren't in the worst spot in the NFL when it comes to being a QB-needy team. Derek Carr is a good quarterback when he can stay healthy but he isn't the long-term solution at the position for the Saints. Neither are backups Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Some are even speculating that Carr could retire at the end of the year.
The Saints haven't found a long-term replacement since Drew Brees retired in 2020. Trading for McCarthy could very well end the quarterback carousel that's been plaguing New Orleans for the past four years. Some of the quarterbacks who have started for them include Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, and Andy Dalton.
The Saints currently own eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, six of which are in the first four rounds. That should be plenty enough if New Orleans decides to make McCarthy their QB1 in 2025.
3. Seattle Seahawks
It's unknown as to what the Seahawks will do at the quarterback position once the season ends. Geno Smith is still under contract for another year and they traded two draft picks for Commanders 2022 fifth-round selection, QB Sam Howell (and two picks in return), in the offseason.
Smith has played well enough for Seattle but he isn't the kind of quarterback who could lead the team to a deep playoff run. Howell hasn't shown to be that guy either even though he's had only minimal chances.
While trading for a quarterback with zero NFL experience is risky, McCarthy could be exactly what the Seahawks need to get back into the playoffs, aside from an offensive line. Seattle could use any of their first three draft picks or even add a player like Tyler Lockett to secure a trade for McCarthy and find a new leader for the Seahawks' offense.
2. Tennessee Titans
The Titans drafted Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis has been okay at times for Tennessee but he hasn't proved to be their franchise QB. They currently hold the second overall pick in the draft and could either decide to select a quarterback there or they could go after someone like McCarthy who has already been through the evaluation process.
While I don't want to minimize the talents of the quarterbacks in this draft class, it's not a particularly great year for drafting a quarterback. Prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Jaxson Dart, and potentially Quinn Ewers will be available with Sanders and Ward likely the first two to go. I don't see any of these options making a huge impact immediately for Tennesse so they very well could decide to go with another position of need at fourth overall, draft a quarterback later on, or trade for McCarthy.
1. New York Jets
The Jets are in a state of distress right now. Their Aaron Rodgers experiment isn't working out and owner Woody Johnson is quickly losing the locker room. The Jets could decide to either draft a quarterback with their top 10 selection or they could trade for one if they decided to move on from Rodgers.
I would certainly feel bad for J.J. McCarthy if he had to go to the Jets but it is a plausible landing spot if they decide to make a change at QB and if the Vikings decide to stick with Darnold for next year. Two years ago, the Jets looked like a talented team who just needed a strong quarterback to push them over the hump. This is still somewhat the same story two years later, but Rodgers has dragged the team down too much for the Jets to stay in that bad of a state.
I don't think adding McCarthy would completely fix the Jets' offensive issues right away but it would certainly give them a clean slate. Hopefully, they could also find a strong head coach and offensive coordinator to properly develop him.