Jameis Winston is only adding fuel to the Browns' disgraceful Deshaun Watson plan
By Lior Lampert
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly planning to run things back next season. Not only are head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry expected to return, but so is incumbent starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson.
Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will give Watson "a chance to come back and compete for the starting [quarterback] job in 2025." Of course, that was always the likeliest scenario, considering the 29-year-old's fully guaranteed $46 million average annual salary. Nonetheless, the decision allegedly goes beyond the money.
Regardless of why the Browns plan on retaining Watson, members of the Dawg Pound presumably can't be thrilled. However, it'd be much easier to pivot if the team had a viable alternative, which they seemingly don't. While backup Jameis Winston has injected some life into Cleveland's offense sans the former, his Week 15 performance (kind of) validates the approach.
Jameis Winston is only adding fuel to the Browns' disgraceful Deshaun Watson plan
Winston was dreadful in the Browns' blowout home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 14-of-22 passes for 115 scoreless yards and two interceptions (as of this writing), taking five sacks for a cumulative loss of 37 yards. The veteran journeyman also fumbled once, which he was fortunate to recover.
Since taking over for the injured Watson in Week 8, Winston ranks second in passing yards per game (315.3). He's also tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns (12). Conversely, the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick leads the NFL in interceptions (nine) over that stretch, simultaneously getting dumped at a high rate.
As we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his career, the Winston experience can be a rollercoaster. Moreover, as fun as the highs can be when he's under center, the lows are detrimental and often costly. His gunslinger mentality is commendable, albeit incredibly volatile and outdated in an era of football predicated on efficiency and getting the ball out quickly.
Moreover, Winston's always been a fan favorite for his bubbly, enthusiastic, authentic and outgoing personality. Perhaps that's partly why Browns fans have been open to him supplanting Watson for the long haul. But the latter is ostensibly entrenched atop Cleveland's positional depth chart until further notice.