Sure sounds like Lions could do Bears a huge Matt Eberflus favor with a blowout win
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus isn't long for his post. Barring a dramatic in-season turnaround by Eberflus's team, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles would be smart to consider moving on from him.
Eberflus was surprisingly brought back after the 2023-24 season, and was provided with a shiny new toy in the form of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Had Williams played well this season under Eberflus's leadership, perhaps he'd be the right man for the job after all. Instead, the opposite has occurred.
Sure, Williams has shown flashes behind center, but the Bears fired his offensive coordinator in-season (for good reason), and a group of veterans reportedly wanted the USC product benched in favor of Tyson Bagent. While Eberflus did not act on that suggestion, it spoke to just how bad things got in the Bears locker room. When Chicago ought to be grooming its future face of the franchise and helping him develop into the All-Pro passer they think he can be, Eberflus and the Bears are instead humbling him, perhaps a little too much.
Lions can help make the Bears Matt Eberflus decision for them
While the Lions are heavily-favored to win their Thanksgiving Day classic over Chicago and Williams, it could still be the final straw for Eberflus. A loss wouldn't be a surprise, but an embarrassment could force Poles hand.
Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Bears firing Eberflus remains an if, rather than a when. That's not what Bears fans want to hear. A double-digit loss on the national stage – on a holiday – could put things in perspective for the Bears front office.
Chicago has been linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as a plausible Eberflus replacement. Johnson has the kind of offensive mind which could mold Williams into the type of passer the Bears believe him to be. He's certainly helped Jared Goff in Detroit, so much so that the Lions signed the former No. 1 overall pick to a large contract extension.
Either way, Thursday's game will give the Bears a lot to think about, and it might not work in Eberflus's favor.