3 Lions trades Detroit could make for a Super Bowl run beyond replacing Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions have looked like one of the best teams in the entire league. At times, their offense is completely unstoppable. Jared Goff has looked more like an MVP candidate and less like an average QB this season. The running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery has been the best running back duo in the league. Amon-Ra St. Brown has looked incredible.
For a while, the Lions had one of the best defensive players in football. Aidan Hutchinson looked like he was on his way to securing his first Defensive Player of the Year award in his young career, but Hutchinson suffered a brutal leg injury that promptly ended his season before he could earn any awards.
The Lions have been connected to trades that would replace Hutchinson already. But Detroit could look to bring in more than just one edge rusher before the trade deadline. There are multiple holes, specifically on defense, that the Lions could address ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
3. WR KJ Osborn
On offense, the Lions don't need much help. Between their personnel and the offensive play calling, their unit has looked untouchable. But, it never hurts to add an extra weapon on offense, especially when one of your players continues to face trouble off the field.
Jameson Williams has been faced with a ton of off-field trouble and drama over the last week or so. But, I'm not here to get into exactly what's been going on in his life off the field. I'm here to discuss how the Lions could look to improve their wide receiver room when Williams is seen as a huge question at the moment.
The Lions could look to trade with the New England Patriots to acquire a cheap wide receiver. The Patriots have KJ Osborn and, assuming he's available, he would be a great option to add to their wide receiver room.
Detroit could like make a deal for Osborn without sacrificing much draft capital at all. On the year, Osborn has caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old was much more productive with Kirk Cousins under center as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. If he was to be added to this Lions team, at worst he would be a good depth piece behind what they have. At best, he would be the third option out wide.
2. ILB Robert Spillane
Now, on the defensive side of things is where the Lions could really look to upgrade.
Detroit ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game. For the most part, they've limited points and held teams to field goals by stuffing the run. But their linebacker situation could use some help and there's plenty of help available on the trade market.
One of the options that could make the most sense is the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker, Robert Spillane. Spillane was seemingly made in a lab specifically to play defense for Dan Campbell. He's that hard-nosed, hard-hitting linebacker that Campbell loves. Spillane isn't going to record the most interceptions or make the flashiest plays in the world, but he's going to hit and the ball carrier is going to feel it.
Las Vegas is set to blow up its roster as the trade deadline approaches. Somehow, their offense was worse than anybody imagined it would be. With them entering a full-scale rebuild, moving a player like Spillane would make a ton of sense and the Lions could bring him in for very cheap.
1. EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Obviously, the Lions need to continue to add pass rushers to help replace the production that was lost when Hutchinson was injured. But the Lions are also battling an injury to defensive end Josh Paschal.
Their entire defensive front is struggling to replace Hutchinson and having an injury to Paschal doesn't help at all.
But the Lions could call the Cleveland Browns and check on the availability of edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who would help replace the production of Hutchinson while also giving the Lions the healthy option over Paschal.
Smith is likely the be available over the next week. The Browns aren't making the playoffs in 2024 and their quarterback is down for the year. Cleveland is already accepting their losses and looking forward to the NFL Draft and free agency, so moving a piece like Smith would make sense if they can add draft capital in the deal.
Smith, 32, already has five sacks on the year. He's recorded double-digit sacks in three separate seasons in his career. He's on pace to finish the year with ten sacks again in 2024.
The Browns are searching for a day-three pick in exchange for Smith, which the Lions could absolutely do to add his veteran pass-rushing presence to their roster.