Major regime change could be in store for Jaguars if they lose to Lions in Week 11
By Lior Lampert
Change might be afoot in Duval County, depending on how the Jacksonville Jaguars fare against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
Jacksonville's headed for the bye after their interconference game versus Detroit, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes "could serve as an ideal time to regroup." More specifically, the Jaguars can use the brief recess to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
Rapoport indicates that Jacksonville dismissing Pederson and Baalke "would not be a surprise." As members of the organization continue trying to work through the chatter, they can't help but feel a "pall permeating the situation," the insider states.
By the sound of it, Pederson and Baalke are ostensibly living on borrowed time. Nonetheless, Rapoport isn't sure how drastically the Jaguars elect to shake things up, though he signals something is on the horizon.
Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke could be out of Jacksonville with Week 11 loss
The Jags may make a "dramatic coaching move with Pederson." Alternatively, a decision "centered around Baalke" is also possible. Or, they could both be gone as part of a "full house-cleaning" if they lose to the Lions. Regardless, there's internal belief that heads eventually rolling is "almost inevitable."
With the Lions being two-touchdown favorites over the Jaguars (per ESPN Bet), it feels safe to say Jacksonville doesn't stand much of a chance. Detroit is expected to win convincingly. And if that happens, Pederson and Baalke presumably won't make it to sundown.
As Rapoport mentions, Jaguars owner Shad Khan entered the campaign with legitimate aspirations of contending. In August, Jacksonville's proprietor called this Jacksonville squad the "best team assembled" in franchise history. Alas, that has proven far from the case throughout the 2024 season.
Notably, the Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a shoulder injury. His status for the remainder of the year could hinge largely on the outcome of their meeting with Detroit. If the Lions defeat them and people will get fired, why rush back your franchise passer amid the turmoil?
Pederson potentially having one last opportunity to save his job without having Lawrence at his disposal is an unfortunate reality. However, the Jaguars sideline general has had several chances to avoid reaching this point.