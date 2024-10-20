NFL Rumors: Myles Garrett trade, Alvin Kamara buzz, Chiefs WR competition
- The New Orleans Saints may poach potential Kansas City Chiefs free-agent wide receiver target.
- Saints star running back Alvin Kamara adamantly shut down trade rumors
- Could Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett get traded?
By Lior Lampert
It's that time of the year again for the NFL season.
While teams around the league are searching for answers, others are ready to make moves with an eye toward the future. Between free agency and the rapidly approaching Nov. 5 trade deadline, expect plenty of player movement over the next few weeks.
So, let's catch up on some of the latest buzz.
NFL Rumors: Saints, not Chiefs, schedule workout with free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "help is on the way" for a decimated New Orleans Saints receiving corps via free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Valdes-Scantling was released by the Buffalo Bills after they acquired five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. Given the state of the Saints' aerial attack, New Orleans is hosting him for a visit.
New Orleans was without their top two pass-catchers in Week 7: Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee). While the former should return to the lineup sooner rather than later, the latter was placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the year. So, the Saints surely could use an experienced veteran like Valdes-Scantling, though so can the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before his six-game tenure in Buffalo, Valdes-Scantling spent two seasons with the Chiefs. His connection to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and their lack of receiving options drew many to anticipate them being a suitor for him. Sans Rashee Rice or Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, adding someone familiar with the offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes sense. Alas, the Saints ostensibly beat them to the punch, barring the 30-year-old leaving New Orleans without a deal.
NFL Rumors: Saints RB Alvin Kamara emphatically shuts down trade rumors
Saints standout running back Alvin Kamara took to social media to address recent trade rumors:
Kamara shut down any suspicions about wanting out of New Orleans, saying he didn't request a change of scenery. The timing of this announcement is certainly noteworthy, considering his postgame midfield interaction following the Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.
After the Broncos and Kamara's ex-head coach Sean Payton defeated the Saints, the two shared a heartwarming embrace. However, it appeared the stud rusher told the Denver sideline general to "come get [him]," which raised questions.
With a $22.4 million salary in 2025, Kamara was unlikely to get dealt regardless, so this is merely a formality. There aren't many (if any) franchises in football willing to pay that type of money to a running back anymore. Nonetheless, we can officially put the gossip to rest.
NFL Rumors: Myles Garrett doesn't shy away from trade buzz
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is one of the best and most impactful players in football. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a perennial All-Pro, yet he understands the reality of being on a reeling 1-5 squad.
After seeing his teammate Amari Cooper get shipped to Buffalo, Garrett didn't rule out the possibility of him getting re-routed.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Garrett saying "anybody could be next" if the Browns continue operating as sellers ahead of the trade deadline -- including himself.
It's fair for Garrett to feel this way after seeing a respected teammate like Cooper get sent to the Bills. But let's be real: the Browns aren't parting ways with the generational sack artist.
As Cabot mentioned, the Browns will "undoubtedly" part ways with more players in the coming weeks, excluding Garrett. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick expressed his desire to finish his career in Cleveland. Moreover, even if the team is likely to "at least answer the phone" if someone inquires, they'd command an otherworldly haul.
Anyone pursuing Garrett will have to blow Cleveland out of the water with a "blockbuster offer they can't refuse," Cabot states. Still, trading one of the franchise's greatest players in the heart of their prime doesn't seem like an option.