Najee Harris has NFL free agency plans that do not involve the Steelers even one bit

With NFL free agency on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have some big decisions to make. While much will be made about their quarterback decisions on whether to keep Justin Fields or Russell Wilson heading into the new league year, the same thing can be said about their running back room. According to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive, all signs point to Najee Harris walking in his free agency.

Arthur Smith may love to run the ball as the Steelers offensive coordinator, but Harris' fit in the offense has not been as seamless as we thought it might have been coming out of Alabama in 2021. Not only was the Doak Walker winner not afforded a fifth-year option as a former first-round pick, but he could be playing for a new team in 2025. The team he has been tied to is the Las Vegas Raiders.

This would make a great deal of sense. The Raiders are swimming in cap space and desperately need a spark in the ground game since pivoting off Josh Jacobs. They have been tied to Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State at No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that feels a bit steep for my taste. Harris would be playing for a defensive-minded head coach in one Pete Carroll who came aboard to win right away.

For $8 to $10 million a year, Harris could be exactly what the Raiders are looking for in free agency.

Najee Harris is tied to the Las Vegas Raiders in his NFL free agency

Look. If a team like the Steelers no longer wants a player like Harris, then it is in both parties' best interests to move on. While past production is perhaps the best indicator of future production, there is a chance Harris could experience a career renaissance in Las Vegas. Again, Carroll likes to win with defense, complemented by a ball-control attack on offense. It is good to play running back for Carroll.

While it may come down to how well Harris fits offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's scheme, the Raiders need to get better faster all across the board on offense. I would expect for new general manager John Spytek to be all about improving that side of the ball this offseason. The Raiders have Brock Bowers at tight end, Kolton Miller out at tackle, and that is pretty much it. They have a long way to go.

Ultimately, this is the risk you take on in free agency by letting former draft picks walk. Guys like Harris can have success elsewhere across the league. While hitting in free agency is one of the quickest ways to turn a program around from one season to another, it is not a sustainable method to improve one's roster. You are better served by focusing the bulk of your attention in nailing every draft pick.

Moving on from Harris makes sense for the Steelers, but he might be even better with the Raiders.