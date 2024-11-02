Panthers not trading Bryce Young at deadline doesn’t mean QB is safe
The Carolina Panthers fell to 1-7 with a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The vibes around the team aren't great these days, but it was a notable game for one reason — Bryce Young was back under center.
The former No. 1 pick took over the starting gig with Andy Dalton sidelined due to injury. Young, in just his second NFL season, was benched a couple of weeks into the season by an impatient Dave Canales. Obviously, his return to the field didn't coincide with a victory, but Young wasn't completely inept. He competed 24-of-37 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, which is Drew Brees-esque by his normal standards.
Did Young also throw a couple ugly interceptions? Of course he did, but baby steps are steps all the same. The Panthers need to see a bit more aggression and big-play ability from the 23-year-old. At least he let in fly on Sunday. That is real progress, and it would appear that Carolina was pleased with Young's first week back at the commands.
"The Panthers were encouraged by his improvements and overall commitment to the team in his return to the field last week," writes Dianna Russini of The Athletic. "I do expect the team will assess everything this offseason and make a decision on Young’s future in Carolina."
That is code for "don't expect the Panthers to trade Bryce Young before the Nov. 5 deadline."
Bryce Young's improvement puts Panthers trade conversations on ice
Here's the simple truth of the situation, per Russini's report. The Panthers can get more for Young in the offseason, so there's every incentive to ride out the rest of this losing season to see what happens. If Young takes meaningful steps and starts to deliver on the promise of his draft position, the Panthers can move forward with him as QB1. If he regresses and Carolina remains in the NFL basement, odds are the Panthers would target Young's replacement in the 2025 draft.
Most teams in the market for midseason QB trades are looking for short-term injury replacements or quality backups. Front offices generally aren't keen on overhauling their entire quarterback room in Week 9. That means Young's market is naturally muted. By waiting until the offseason, the Panthers can potentially drum up interest from QB-needy teams seeking more permanent solutions. Young was the belle of the ball for scouts not that long ago. He has fans around the league.
The Panthers "continue receiving multiple calls," per Russini, so make no mistake. The Young suitors are real. The Panthers are rightfully taking the patient approach, even if an anxious fanbase would prefer more immediate and concrete action. Young's value has never been lower. By letting him play out the season, Carolina can also give Young a chance to spike his value. Even if Carolina isn't committed to Young long term, there are potentially mutual benefits to a productive second half for the Alabama product.
So... don't expect Andy Dalton at the commands any time soon. Carolina will hedge bets and keep doors open, but there's no reason to finish out a lousy, losing campaign with your 36-year-old mentor figure running the show. Let Young flourish or flounder, then reopen trade talks next spring.