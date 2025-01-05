Patriots Mike Vrabel buzz suddenly has more backing with bombshell report
New England Patriots fans might be happy about their team's recent losing streak because it's improved their first-round draft pick. Ownership does not appear to share that sentiment.
It now seems that head coach Jerod Mayo's tenure prowling the sidelines in New England is coming to an end.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter is now reporting that the odds against Mayo returning in 2025 are declining. He specifically said the brain trust in Foxborough is "leaning to out" when it comes to the head coach's potential return next year.
NFL Rumors: Patriots 'leaning' toward firing Jerod Mayo
The obvious next step for the Patriots is to pursue Mike Vrabel to take over. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise and is largely considered to be the top free agent available in the coaching profession. His return to New England would immediately command respect from the team's locker room in a manner that Mayo never seemed to achieve.
Hiring Vrabel would also allow New England to hire a new offensive staff. That could really boost the development of young franchise quarterback Drake Maye. Mayo, a defensive-minded head coach, struggled to really build a system to take advantage of Maye's skill set. Vrabel has the reputation to hire a talented offensive coordinator without feeling threatened. That could open the door for a more innovative system to accentuate Maye's strengths as a quarterback.
It will be crucial for the Patriots to move quickly if they do want to secure Vrabel's services. He has interest from several other teams and has already enjoyed a productive interview with the Jets. His preference might be to return to New England, but there's no gurantee he'll wait around for their ownership to make their decision once the regular-season concludes.
Patriots fans hoping to see one of their favorite sons return to the franchise should feel encouraged today. Mayo's potential dismissal opens the door for Vrabel to take the reigns in New England.