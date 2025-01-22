Pete Carroll's next coaching gig could be ultimate Seahawks betrayal
By Lior Lampert
Pete Carroll seems like the Plan B for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search after missing out on Ben Johnson. The Super Bowl-winning sideline general is ostensibly eyeing a return to the NFL after sitting out the 2024 campaign. However, his shot-calling options are waning. But if things go awry, recent intel from Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard suggests another job could be an option.
Per Kawakami, "Carroll’s name has come up" for the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator opening "as an interesting idea, at least." Yet, with the former Seattle Seahawks frontman still vying for the Raiders job, the 2023 NFC champions are stuck in wait-and-see mode.
San Francisco's "top choice" to fill their defensive play-calling vacancy is Robert Saleh, who previously assumed the role for the 49ers from 2017 to 2020. However, he's become the frontrunner (by default) to be the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, meaning they must be ready to pivot. And apparently, Carroll is a potential alternative, which would sting for Seahawks fans everywhere.
Pete Carroll going to 49ers would be ultimate Seahawks betrayal
As Kawakami alludes to, why pursue one of Carroll's disciples (Saleh) when you can go directly to the source? The ex-Seahawks leader presumably prefers another opportunity to run the show, though that's not in his control. He's only interviewed with the Raiders and Bears, and Chicago has since gone in a different direction. Who's to say Las Vegas doesn't follow suit?
Moreover, what appeals to Carroll about the Raiders gig? He'd inherit a less-than-ideal situation. Las Vegas is far from contention, and time is of the essence for the 73-year-old. Meanwhile, the Niners are a chance for him to be part of a winning organization while bolstering his value for the 2026 hiring cycle.
Carroll is no stranger to the 49ers and vice versa. He and San Fran head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly have "mutual respect," dating back to the former's reign in Seattle. And suddenly, the two joining forces is a plausible outcome
The 49ers are looking for someone to inject the 49ers stop unit with "energy." Despite his age, few are as lively as Carroll, making him a prime candidate. He certainly fits the bill and also boasts an incredible resume and pedigree.
If the Raiders don't pounce on Carroll first, Shanahan and the 49ers are lurking in the shadows.