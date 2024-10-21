Aaron Rodgers may screw over the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade
Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders had been sharing some public beef over the last few weeks, though Adams wasn't feeding the fire much at all. The Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce, was the one who was doing all the damage to their relationship.
But after a few long weeks with Adams on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, the Raiders finally granted his wish and traded him to the New York Jets where he would reunite with his long-time quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
The deal sent Adams to the Jets in exchange for a third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if the right conditions were met. It's the kind of trade that works out well for both parties. The Jets get their wide reciever that could completely turn their season around while the Raiders get some extra draft capital that should help them rebuild their roster going forward.
It's a true win-win deal. Except for the fact that Aaron Rodgers has the ability to single-handedly screw over the Raiders in regards to this conditional draft pick.
Raiders need Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers to perform well to cash in on conditional draft pick
Let's get back to that conditional pick. Here are the conditions that would make it a Round 2 pick instead of a Round 3 pick:
Basically, Adams needs to either be a first or second-team All-Pro or on the active roster in the AFC Championship or Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers has the ability to single-handedly screw the Raiders out of this second-round pick.
Let's check in on those two conditions for Adams.
Adams missed a few games with a hamstring injury. Through four games played and seven weeks, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. His performance will definitely be better with the Jets than the Raiders, but it'll be incredible difficult to get to an All-Pro level.
As for the AFC Championship appearance, it doesn't seem as if the Jets will be headed in that direction while Aaron Rodgers is playing the way he is right now. New York is currently 2-5 with their worst days behind them. The Raiders are going to need to see the Jets in the AFC Championship if they want this pick to be a second-rounder.
On the bright side for the Raiders though, with the Jets trending in such a negative direction, they have a chance to be selecting at the top of the third round if New York finishes bottom ten in the league.