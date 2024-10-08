An emergency Saints-Raiders trade that would replace Derek Carr if absolutely necessary
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, becoming the fifth consecutive team to lose to KC this season. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and are on a mission for another. A three-peat hasn't been accomplished in modern NFL history.
On the Saints' end, a win at Arrowhead would've been impressive, but not expected. Derek Carr and New Orleans have long-term goals in mind, such as winning the NFC South. While that task got tougher with a loss, it may be downright impossible if Carr is out long-term with an injury he suffered against the Chiefs.
Dennis Allen didn't give an official update on Carr Tuesday, other than his looming MRI. If he's forced to miss significant time, the Saints will have to rely on the likes of Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler. While both could have a bright future if given the opportunity, they are far from a sure thing. Mickey Loomis could be forced into action a few weeks ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and for good reason.
Saints ideal Derek Carr replacement could play in the AFC, and was just benched
An ideal replacement for Carr was just benched by the Las Vegas Raiders in Gardner Minshew. While Minshew is far from a star-caliber passer, he's been forced into action as a backup several times before, with varying levels of success. With the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, he's been asked to learn on the fly.
Minshew is a fan favorite wherever he goes, except for Las Vegas. The Raiders will turn to the younger Aiden O'Connell. So far this season, Minshew has just four touchdowns and five interceptions, but he's been without Davante Adams for the past few games. A change of scenery could do him some good.
While it may not seem like much, a sixth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft is good value for a player like Minshew. The Raiders are also considering dealing Davante Adams, which the Saints have some interest in. Adding Minshew to the Adams trade could increase his value to a second-round pick, which is what the Raiders are targeting in return for the 32-year-old wideout.
Again, Minshew is not a world-beater, but he can be a productive short-term answer for the Saints if Carr is forced to miss some time with his oblique injury. Heck, he's more of a guarantee than Haener or Rattler at this point in their careers.