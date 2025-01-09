Another coach with New Orleans ties could steal Saints job from Aaron Glenn
By Kinnu Singh
Two games into the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints appeared to be an unstoppable juggernaut. Then, the wheels suddenly fell off.
After scoring 91 total points in their first two games, the Saints scored just 94 points combined in their next six games. New Orleans lost seven straight games, which ultimately led to the firing of head coach Dennis Allen. Although interim head coach Darren Rizzi won three of his first four games, a four-game losing streak to finish the season eliminated any chance of Rizzi holding onto the job moving forward.
The Saints rapidly fell from grace after the departure of head coach Sean Payton, and salary cap issues suggest that the road back to glory will be a long one. As New Orleans prepares for the upcoming rebuild, the team's front office is hoping to find a head coach who can establish a winning culture despite a dearth of talent.
Bills' OC Joe Brady among favorites to fill Saints head coach vacancy
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the leading candidate for the job, but another former Saints coach has emerged as a viable candidate. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is on a short list of candidates that New Orleans is considering for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Glenn and Brady both previously coached for the Saints, and they have both proven they can produce favorable results in unfavorable situations.
Brady began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2017. He spent two years in New Orleans before slowly migrated up the east coast. He served as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator for two years, then joined Buffalo's staff as a quarterbacks coach.
Buffalo elevated Brady to offensive coordinator this season, and he helped lead a diverse and dynamic offense despite lacking established talent at the wide receiver position. Buffalo finished the 2024 season with the second-best scoring offense and led the league in rushing touchdowns (32). Brady also helped Bills quarterback Josh Allen cut down on his mistakes. The MVP-favorite posted six interceptions and five fumbles, both of which were the fewest in his career.
Glenn joined the Saints in 2016 and spent five years as the defensive backs coach before accepting the Lions' defensive coordinator position in 2021. The Lions defense was ravaged by injuries throughout the 2024 season, but Glenn's defense still harassed Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 18 to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 14-2 record. Detroit finished with the seventh-best scoring defense and produced the fifth-most interceptions (16) while allowing the second-fewest passing touchdowns (18).