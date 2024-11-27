Sam Darnold isn't only Vikings QB under fire after Daniel Jones signing
By Mark Powell
Sam Darnold's story is a great one. He struggled as a first-round pick with the New York Jets and eventually with the Carolina Panthers. However, once Darnold was able to find a system he fit well in – alongside coaches who believed in him and knew what they were doing for a change – the former USC product thrived. In San Francisco and eventually Minnesota, Darnold handled his position with class.
The Vikings offered Darnold his latest, and perhaps last chance to start had he not succeeded, and he's made the most of it.
Darnold is an amazing story, and one other struggling former first-round picks should aim to follow. Quarterbacks taken that high tend to have the talent, but they aren't always drafted into the right situation. Darnold was not, and perhaps Daniel Jones can fit that trend as well.
Why did the Minnesota Vikings sign Daniel Jones?
The Vikings signed Jones on Wednesday as Darnold insurance. DJ had one successful year with the New York Giants, ironically defeating the Vikings in the playoffs when Kirk Cousins was behind center, and landed a long-term contract as a result. Since then, Jones hasn't played up to par, and eventually lost the locker room and even his head coach.
In Minnesota, Jones will get a chance to revive his career behind Darnold. Should he choose to stay around beyond this season, Jones could even compete for the starting job with JJ McCarthy in 2025.
McCarthy is a first-round pick in his own right out of Michigan, but he'll be raw coming off a season-ending injury this past preseason. With that in mind, offering a stopgap option like Jones a one-year deal with a chance to compete in training camp would make a lot of sense, and only further build O'Connell's reputation as a quarterback whisperer.