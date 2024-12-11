Steelers connection suggests they might not be bluffing about George Pickens injury
By Lior Lampert
Mike Tomlin told reporters George Pickens needs to "grow up" and stop letting his emotions get the best of him following their Week 13 victory. Then, the latter was inactive for the team's next game due to a hamstring injury, raising questions regarding whether this was a pseudo-benching/suspension. But recent intel from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggests the Pittsburgh Steelers might be without their No. 1 wide receiver for an extended time.
Per Florio, the Steelers "could sign" K.J. Osborn in the wake of the veteran wideout and New England Patriots "mutually [parting] ways." Pickens' uncertain status may prompt Pittsburgh to be in the market for another pass-catcher.
If Osborn clears waivers, Florio thinks Pittsburgh will consider adding him. At this juncture in the 2024 NFL campaign, the free-agent landscape is slim pickings, so the Steelers don't have many other options. Nonetheless, their prospective interest in the 27-year-old is an ominous sign that Pickens is dealing with a potentially lingering ailment.
Steelers' reported interest in K.J. Osborn foreshadows a concerning George Pickens injury
Pickens was added to Pittsburgh's Week 14 injury report on Friday leading up to the contest, which is never good. Despite this and going into the Steelers' 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns with a questionable tag, he was expected to play. However, after testing his hamstring pre-game, he was deemed inactive.
Since then, Tomlin has said Pickens has an "outside chance" of suiting up in Week 15, indicating the Steelers weren't merely erring cautiously. Moreover, the connection to Osborn only creates further suspicion the star receiver's return to the field isn't imminent.
Given the Osborn news, Pittsburgh is ostensibly bracing for impact on the Pickens front. The timing of everything signals that the Steelers are worried the soft tissue issue will continue sidelining their offensive focal point.
Osborn signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Patriots last offseason, though he was mostly a non-factor in his brief stint with New England. The fifth-year pro caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.