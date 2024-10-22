Steelers need to cross one Justin Fields trade destination off their list immediately
By John Buhler
Just because Russell Wilson looked like the Russell Wilson of old for one half vs. a team with more quit in them than Bobby Hill does not mean the Pittsburgh Steelers need to think about trading away Justin Fields this season. I do not trust Wilson. Pittsburgh is only going to go as far as its quarterback room takes it, so why shamelessly deplete it for the sake of gaining an NFL Draft pick? Get outta here!
While I am self-aware enough to recognize that there may be a trade market for Fields manifesting before our very eyes, the last team on god's green earth I would trade him to would be the division rival Cleveland Browns. If Omar Khan trades Fields to the Browns, he should give himself a pink slip. This is because Fields might actually flourish playing for Kevin Stefanski. Why allow that to happen?
With Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles last weekend, his NFL career is over. Like Tua Tagovailoa, he may want to play, but for play, injury and self-respect reasons, nobody is going to touch Watson with a 100-yard pole. Because Watson may have been forced upon him by meddling owner Jimmy Haslam, I believe Kevin Stefanski should be given a mulligan for whatever happens this NFL season.
If Fields signs with the Browns in free agency, it is what it is, but the Steelers cannot expedite this.
Pittsburgh Steelers trading Justin Fields to Cleveland Browns is moronic
While I am not saying you should never make trades within the division, but ones involving the quarterback position is like playing Russian roulette with thrice the ammunition that could go off in the chamber. You do not want to leave something to chance that could totally blow up in your face 50 percent of the time. Stefanski is too good of a coach and Fields is too gifted of an athlete to do this.
Besides, the Steelers are one bad week away from throwing Wilson into all three rivers at the same time. I do not know how the Yinzers would go about doing that, but they would find a way. The only trade at this point that I would think could be worthwhile involving Fields is sending him to Tennessee in exchange for Mason Rudolph. This is only because Rudolph had been a Steelers backup for years.
While I am not even close to being ready to jump aboard the Steelers' bandwagon this year, I do believe that their brand of football can get them to double-digit wins, as well as one or two in the postseason. They have a finite ceiling to navigate put forth by Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin and the quarterback room. However, I do not want to take the chance of possibly making my team worse off.
If making your team worse helps a division rival get better simultaneously, you cannot make the trade!