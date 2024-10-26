NFL Rumors: Steelers-Kupp trade issue, another Lions target, Rams easy sell
The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, which means NFL rumors aren't terribly hard to come by. There is a lot of noise around the league as potential trade candidates cycle on and off of front office radars. It can be difficult to tell what has legs and what doesn't at this time of year, but we shall do our best to carve out what is most essential.
From the evolving Cooper Kupp market to potential defensive trade candidates, here is the latest scuttlebutt from league circles.
NFL Rumors: Rams could trade Tre'Davious White as role diminishes
It has been almost a month since Tre'Davious White last stepped on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. A former All-Pro cornerback, the 29-year-old has faded out of Chris Shula's game plan since Darious Williams' return from injury. That puts him squarely on the trade block.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Rams are open to keeping White as a contingency plan at cornerback, but "attrition" around the league could spark a move. White, who started all four appearances before his benching, would presumably have a better shot at playing elsewhere.
It was a quiet start to the season for White, who netted 12 tackles across his four appearances. Since leading the NFL with six interceptions back in 2019, White's production has been on a steady decline. He has not made multiple interceptions in a season since 2020.
It's probably time to close the book on high expectations for White, but the resume is enough to warrant a buy-low investment from a needy contender. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has every incentive to dump the contract of someone it won't play.
NFL Rumors: Lions could tab Jadeveon Clowney to replace Aidan Hutchison
The Detroit Lions would like to add a piece to their defense ahead of the trade deadline, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Among the pass-rushers expected to circulate the trade mill is Carolina Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney, who would slot comfortably into Aidan Hutchison's role for a hampered Lions defense.
Detroit lost Hutchison, a DPOY favorite, after he suffered a season-ending broken leg in Week 5. Clowney has been reasonably effective across five games for Carolina, but he's suffering from the Panthers' chronic ineptitude, the same as everybody else on that roster. It was a nice thought when the South Carolina product came "home," but at 31 years old, Clowney only has so much time left to accomplish the ultimate goal — winning the Super Bowl.
He deserves to get his shot on a contender. The Lions are arguably the best team in the NFC, if not the NFL at large. That defense has remained mostly impressive despite Hutchinson's absence. Detroit may not win games with its defense, but there is more than enough talent on that end to prop up an elite offense. Clowney is not a one-for-one replacement for Hutchison, especially not at this point in their respective careers, but he would bring an experienced and productive rusher into the Lions clubhouse.
So far this season, Clowney has registered 12 tackles, a couple QB hits, and one sack. He finished the 2023 campaign with 9.5 sacks in 17 appearances (15 starts), which tied his career high. The Panthers' defense lacks structure and motivation. Put Clowney on the Lions, and he ought to make his presence felt quickly.
NFL Rumors: Steelers' path to Cooper Kupp trade just got more complicated
The Rams advanced to 3-4 on the season with an impressive victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Cooper Kupp made his triumphant return to the active roster, netting five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. He didn't miss a beat, immediately relocating his chemistry with Matthew Stafford, who more than doubled his season total for passing touchdowns in a single night.
Kupp, 31, was the subject of intense trade rumors throughout the last week. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, several teams called (or were called) to discuss trading for Kupp, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Multiple contenders still need WR help, but the recent flurry of trades has Pittsburgh looking especially desperate at the position.
In the aftermath of Thursday's game, however, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear he does not want Kupp going to a new team.
There is obviously a difference between the head coach saying a player won't be traded and the front office not trading a player. Les Snead presumably has the autonomy to field phone calls and do what he perceives as best for the Rams. Thursday's win restores some hope in a belated postseason run for Los Angeles, but this is clearly a team teetering on the brink.
A high asking price and a reluctant coaching staff and/or front office could get in the way of Pittsburgh acquiring the best WR available at the trade deadline. Despite his age and recent injury history, Kupp is among the most versatile, dynamic, and productive pass-catchers in the sport when he's healthy. He's also exactly what Arthur Smith wants in a wide receiver. The fit next to George Pickens in the Steelers' WR room would be nothing short of excellent.
Of note, Kupp is due $15 million this season and $20 million next season, of which $5 million is guaranteed. Los Angeles won't eat any of his salary, per Russini, so Pittsburgh would need to overcome the aforementioned obstacles and pay full price on Kupp's salary. That is more palatable for the Steelers than with most contenders, however, as Pittsburgh is spending bottom dollar at the QB position.
We cannot rule out Kupp to Pittsburgh — in fact, Pittsburgh is probably the most likely destination if Kupp does get traded — but right now, the odds point to Los Angeles retaining the former Super Bowl MVP.