Steelers can trade Mike Tomlin to solve their quarterback problem
Mike Tomlin has done an outstanding job during his tenure as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That does not mean it's in the franchise's best interest to keep him on. In fact, trading Tomlin might help the Steelers solve their biggest roster problem this offseason.
Adam Schefter is reporting that teams are "wondering" whether or not Pittsburgh might consider trading Tomlin in the coming weeks. He admits it's an unlikely proposition but the fact that it's even possible opens up a world of options for GM Omar Khan and his front office.
The most important opportunity it presents for Pittsburgh is the chance to clarify their starting quarterback position. Russell Wilson's desire for a long-term contract is putting him at odds with the team. They do not want to tie themselves into a five-year contract for a quarterback who may be on the decline.
In a perfect world, the Steelers would find a top-tier quarterback in the draft to build around. That's a difficult proposition with a late first-round pick. Pittsburgh currently projects to have the No. 22 overall pick in Round 1. It seems unlikely that a quarterback of solid value will be available when they go on the clock.
Trading Mike Tomlin would have at least on major benefit to Steelers
Moving up the draft would be required for the team to get a truly elite quarterback prospect. That's where a potential Tomlin trade really improves the organizational outlook. if the Steelers do decide to let their long-tenured coach go they will require at least one first-round pick in the deal. Acquiring such a premium selection would give the team's front office the ammunition required to engineer a trade for a quarterback leading up to the draft.
If a team like the Jets decided to give up their first-round pick to acquire Tomlin it would give the Steelers a top-10 pick and their own first-rounder to work with. That could be enough to push them all the way into the top five to land someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. It's unclear how decision-makers in Pittsburgh view those prospects but they are widely considered to be the top-two quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
The second step of the plan for the Steelers would be to hire a quality head coach to pair with their young quarterback. Mike Vrabel would be a dream hire for Pittsburgh. Ron Rivera is another respected veteran who could be a quality replacement with Tomlin.
The question the Steelers need to ask is whether or not a first-round pick and Vrabel or Rivera is worth more than them to Tomlin. Continuity has always been a hallmark of the Steelers franchise but it's time to opt for pragmatism over tradition. This is a unique opportunity that Pittsburgh needs to take advantage of to acquire their quarterback of the future.