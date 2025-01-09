George Pickens could cost Russell Wilson his job with Steelers
George Pickens was quite clearly the best thing going throughout the 2024 season in the Pittsburgh Steelers passing game. While always in danger of drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and just as likely to say something that'll ruffle feathers to the media, his talent on the field is undeniable. But the quarterback musical chairs he's experienced could continue into 2025, unfortunately.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Steelers, who will face the rival Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, could be inclined to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson after just one season if Pittsburgh gets "blown out" in the postseason.
Wilson's future has already felt up in the air for some time as the Steelers limped down the stretch, so Rapoport was largely confirming what many fans already expected in his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
And it would be difficult to not justify the Steelers making that call with Wilson if he lays another egg in the postseason. The veteran quarterback not only will be eyeing a dramatic pay increase after signing for the league minimum this offseason but he also led Pittsburgh to an awful regular-season finish, losing four straight going into the playoffs.
However, Pickens may have helped write his quarterback's own demise.
George Pickens could have role in costing Russell Wilson his Steelers future
To be sure, this isn't to say that Pickens is sabotaging Wilson and the Steelers quarterback room. However, the mercurial receiver definitely had a role to play to any split between the quarterback and Pittsburgh this offseason.
Again, Pickens was the straw that stirred the drink so often for the passing game this season. So it's not shocking that the Steelers' woes along with Wilson's began when Pickens was sidelined due to injury from Weeks 14-16 with a hamstring injury. While Pittsburgh beat the Browns in Week 14, Wilson was mediocre at best, going 15-of-26 for 158 yards, though with two touchdowns.
But his performance and the team's slipped mightily thereafter. Over the final four games, Wilson not only completed just 61.8% of his throws on 5.67 yards per attempt but averaged a measly 174.5 yards per game with only four touchdowns, though only two picks. Yes, Pickens returned for the final two games but, even then, things were seemingly already off the rails for Wilson by that point and may have been beyond fixing.
The departure of Wilson would leave the Steelers in a fascinating position, though. They could try to bring back Justin Fields, who they acquired via trade and went 4-2 with as the starter to begin the season with Wilson injured. The draft seems less feasible in a weak QB class and picking outside of the Top 18. And the free-agent class, especially with expectations trending toward Sam Darnold returning to Minnesota, leaves a lot to be desired as well.
We'll have to see how it plays out and, hey, who knows — maybe Russ rights the ship in the playoffs, Pickens balls out, and this whole conversation is moot. That would just be a stark contrast to how the regular season ended, making it hard to imagine and potentially more likely that Wilson won't return to Pittsburgh.