A Cowboys-Bengals trade that would keep a major target away from the Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a peculiar position after their latest loss to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. There’s a lot of time to turn the season around, but with the trade deadline looming, the Bengals would be remiss to not entertain potential offers for wide receiver Tee Higgins.
The Bengals refused to commit to Higgins long term after giving him a franchise tag this past offseason. By a slim margin, Higgins has the second-most receiving yards on the roster, behind Ja’Marr Chase. That said, there are three other players on the roster with over 120 receiving yards this season.
If Cincinnati parted ways with Higgins before the trade deadline, they could get a player or draft picks in return to start the early process of looking toward next year. It would be a hit, but if the Bengals weren’t planning on signing both Higgins and Chase this offseason, then it would solve that problem.
All signs are pointing toward the Bengals leaning toward Chase's future in Cincinnati, while Higgins will land on a new team. And if Cincinnati wants to have control over who that team is, it would be wise to consider offloading him before the deadline rather than walking scot-free in the offseason.
Why the Dallas Cowboys are the best suitor in a Tee Higgins trade before the deadline
Jerry Jones’ attempt to be “all-in” for the 2024 season seems to be all talk. The Cowboys haven’t looked like a team that was cashing in on a championship in 2024 and they don’t have the players that suggest it either.
Don’t get me wrong, they returned a strong roster from last season and have the potential to gain some momentum that could turn into postseason success. But they also have a thin wide receiver room, a stalled-out running game and an injury-riddled defense that could hinder them.
That’s why if the Cowboys want to right the ship, they need to add a weapon on either side of the ball before the deadline and Higgins is a perfect fit. He’s already proved he can be a solid No. 2 option, and him alongside CeeDee Lamb would look vastly similar to his current situation with Chase.
It would also be smart for the Bengals to work a deal out with Dallas and not let Higgins stay in the conference. Kansas City is in the market for a wide receiver and I doubt Cincinnati wants those problems if he’s paired with Patrick Mahomes.
My best guess is the Bengals should exchange Higgins for picks. This way you get some compensation to either deal in another trade or find the next receiver project. The good things is Cincinnati doesn't need another superstar to join Chase, they just need a serviceable second option. Three selection in return for a talented wide receiver in a contract year? The Bengals would take this deal in a heartbeat.
Cincinnati needs to consider a trade with Dallas that is mutually beneficial. The Bengals don’t want to give Mahomes more fuel. They also should want to let him become a free agent and not get anything in return for not signing him.
The Bengals are going to get a deal worked out with Chase, which means Higgins’ days are numbered. They might as well get something out of it.