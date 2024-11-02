This emergency Texans-Bears trade would be perfect after Kenyon Green injury
The Houston Texans need to do a better job of protecting their franchise quarterback. Across nine games this season, CJ Stroud has been sacked 30 times, including eight times against the New York Jets this week. He's been sacked four or more times in four separate games while being sacked at least once in each game this season.
Houston brought in a ton of talent over the last two seasons to play around their franchise quarterback. They went out and grabbed Stefon Diggs in a trade and signed Joe Mixon to play alongside Stroud. These two joined Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell on the dangerous Texans offense.
But Houston didn't really sure up their offensive line. An offense can only go as far as their offensive line takes them and Houston's unit is struggling. And they're also fighting an injury to one of their most reliable members.
A Texans-Bears trade to bring more protection up front for CJ Stroud
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Texans starting guard Kenyon Green suffered a shoulder injury this week that will sideline him for the rest of the 2024 season.
But, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler ($), the Chicago Bears have a backup guard that could be available for cheap this season.
"There aren't many options for the Texans to improve their interior offensive line, but Chicago has made guard Nate Davis available and is willing to eat a chunk of his roughly $5 million in remaining guaranteed salary for the year," Fowler wrote.
Chicago would be willing to eat a chunk of Davis' salary while also shipping him away for relatively cheap. Houston, with the level of their offensive line right now, could use any help possible.
The trade here is simple. The Bears would be trading the sixth-round pick that they acquired from the Texans back to Houston alongside Nate Davis to move up to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Chicago has no need or want for Davis at this point, so moving up to the fifth round and cutting some of his salary would be well worth it.
The Texans are desperate for offensive line help after the Green shoulder injury. They would be losing a fifth-round pick, but they would bring Davis in to compete for a starting spot while also adding their own sixth-round pick back.