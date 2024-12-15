Latest Trevon Diggs drama could put his long-term status with Cowboys in jeopardy
By Lior Lampert
Despite signing a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in July of 2023, Trevon Diggs might be on thin ice.
Diggs was initially ruled out for Dallas' Week 15 clash with the Carolina Panthers due to a left knee injury. However, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer has since reported he's "set" for season-ending surgery, a brutal blow for the 26-year-old and the Cowboys.
Concerningly, Diggs' issue is in his previously surgically repaired knee. He tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Suddenly, a second procedure looms, which is horrifying news for the Cowboys, especially knowing how deeply invested they are in him. Nonetheless, recent intel from DLLS Sports' Clarence Hill Jr. opens the door for Dallas to consider parting ways with the standout cornerback this offseason.
Trevon Diggs drama could put his long-term status with the Cowboys in jeopardy
Per Hill (h/t 105.3 The Fan's Jeff Cavanaugh), the Cowboys "were not happy" with Diggs' rehab approach since getting hurt last season. With that in mind, it's not exactly a surprise the ailment is lingering. Regardless, the one-time All-Pro's "new" malady "is serious," putting his 2025 playing status in "danger." Yet, notably, Dallas has a potential out of his deal this offseason.
If the Cowboys want to, they can cut Diggs and shed his lucrative $19.4 million average annual salary from their payroll. Doing so would stop the financial bleeding at roughly $33 million, leaving behind a $12.75 million dead cap hit. While it's not an insignificant amount of money, Dallas has an opportunity to cut its losses rather than committing further to the defensive back.
Even upon his return this year, Diggs has (reasonably) struggled to regain his pre-injury form. Pro Football Focus gave him a 56.6 overall player grade for his efforts, which currently ranks 141 of 213 eligible corners. If the Cowboys don't envision him righting the ship sooner rather than later, why keep him around at such a high price tag?
Moreover, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons' impending contract negotiations with the Cowboys further incline Dallas to think about releasing Diggs (at the very least). The expenses are beginning to pile up between them, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, meaning the front office will have to make some difficult decisions.