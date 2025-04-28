NFL Rumors, UDFA edition: Chiefs add Kelce insurance, the other Sanders son, DJU's new home

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and hundreds of young, promising prospects are flying across the nation to begin their professional journeys. Although most of the media attention will be focused on the players selected with draft picks through the seven rounds, there will be some prospects who slipped through the cracks.

Immediately after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, teams scrambled to scoop up the best remaining talent from the pool of undrafted players. Although most of them will be used as training camp bodies or preseason fodder, some may emerge as Pro Bowl or All-Pro players in the coming years. Some may follow in the footsteps of quarterback Kurt Warner or defensive tackle John Randle and establish their place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Chiefs add more tight end depth behind aging Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the second phase of their dynasty, where the stars of their first three Super Bowl championships are beginning to age and need to be replaced. Finding a replacement for perennial All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has become a top priority for Kansas City, and they’ve continued to add depth after the draft.

Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, the Athletes First sports agency announced on social media. In his three seasons with Clemson, Briningstool set a school record in receptions (127) while recording 1,380 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over 48 career games.

Briningstool will join a crowded tight end room that includes Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Baylor Cupp.

Shilo Sanders finds opportunity with the Buccaneers

After watching his brother Shedeur Sanders slip into the fifth round of the draft, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders experienced his own disappointing fall down the draft board. Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, was expected to be a late-round draft pick before ultimately going undrafted.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately picked up the rookie safety as an undrafted free agent, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. Sanders played six collegiate seasons prior to entering the NFL Draft. He recorded 67 total tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one sack last year.

Tampa Bay did not select a safety in the draft, but still bolstered their secondary. After selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round, the Buccaneers added Notre Dame cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in the second and third rounds, respectively. Along with Morrison and Parrish, Sanders will join a secondary led by All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay’s other starting safety position, currently led by Marcus Banks and Christian Izien, could use some competition.

Chargers could move D.J. Uiagalelei to tight end

Florida State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went undrafted but quickly found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers after the seventh round, per NFL Network.

Uiagalelei was a well-traveled journeyman in college. He began his collegiate career in Clemson and spent three seasons with the Tigers. He transferred to Oregon State for the 2023 season before finishing his final season with Florida State in 2024. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to return to his home state.

The Chargers’ quarterback room already includes Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance as backups to starting quarterback Justin Herbert, which could make it difficult for Uiagalelei to find a roster spot by the end of the preseason. Instead, the athletic quarterback may be looking at a position switch in order to stick to the team’s 53-man roster. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested on Saturday that Uiagalelei could wind up playing tight end in Los Angeles.