Vikings deadline outlook points nowhere but one ideal defensive trade target
By Lior Lampert
No one expected the Minnesota Vikings to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender entering the 2024 campaign. Yet, here we are.
Sitting at 5-1 and tied with their divisional rival Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC, the Vikings look legit. They've been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season, suddenly looking like one of the more complete teams in the NFL. But how will Minnesota proceed? Do they feel like this is sustainable? Or are they playing with house money, knowing they weren't supposed to be in this position?
With the Vikings ostensibly ahead of schedule, The Athletic's Alec Lewis believes they should be buyers ahead of the league's November 5th trade deadline ($). And considering their financial situation, one marquee target stands out among the prospective options: Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker.
Vikings' trade deadline outlook points directly to ideal target, Cardinals safety Budda Baker
As Lewis points out, Minnesota is "loaded with future cap space." So, the optimal payroll could prompt the franchise to "jump-start [the] forthcoming free agency by acquiring a big-name player and giving him a new contract." Given the parameters, Baker fits the bill -- and can be had if intel from the Vikings beat writer's colleague, Doug Haller, is any indication.
Haller labeled the "inconsistent" albeit scrappy Cardinals as deadline sellers, insinuating that the approach only "means one thing" for Arizona: Parting ways with Baker.
Baker, 28, is in the final year of his current contract and is still among the best defensive backs in football. However, he's wasting what's left of his prime. Moreover, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort doesn't seem motivated to sign him to an extension anytime soon. The circumstances could enable the Vikings to swoop in and acquire the six-time Pro Bowler.
The Cards could elect to take matters into their own hands by shopping Baker if they aren't going to pay him. Rather than waiting until the offseason and risking losing him for nothing via unrestricted free agency, re-routing him to Minnesota for assets makes sense.
Through seven games thus far this year, Baker has produced 67 tackles (three for loss) and a pass deflection. His speed and aggression would seamlessly fit into a high-flying Vikings, blitz-oriented defensive scheme. Plus, Minnesota has the funds to sign him to a long-term deal.
Minnesota has recently been connected to unrealistic trade targets like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Nonetheless, Baker is a more plausible and arguably worthwhile addition.