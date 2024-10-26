Debunked Matthew Stafford trade rumor is disrespectful to Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-2 after back-to-back losses, which has unearthed some lingering discomfort in the fandom. After the initial surge of optimism tied to Sam Darnold's red-hot start, folks are now beginning to question if this team has what it takes to contend with the NFC's true heavyweights.
In defense of Minnesota, the only NFC heavyweight that has lived up to that label so far is Detroit. Maybe Green Bay, if you're being generous. Minnesota's primary competition comes from within its own division, which is a blessing and a curse. That said, the Vikings clearly need to operate aggressively ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. This team has the playmaking talent and defense necessary to go deep into the postseason. It's up to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office to put the roster over the top.
One rumored trade target captured the special attention of Vikings fans (and all NFL fans, really) this week: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. It was a shocking and unexpected proposition, which led many to debate the merits of continuity and small sample sizes.
I'd say it is pretty clear that Stafford is "better" than Sam Darnold, but he's not having a better season. Stafford is also a full nine years older. More than that, he's not 5-2 in a Vikings uniform, boasting established chemistry with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and Minnesota's top playmakers.
The Rams toppled Minnesota on Thursday Night Football to reignite these rumors, but Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune dumped a bucket of cold water on the entire concept.
No, the Vikings aren't trying to trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford
It was clear from the jump that these rumors were bogus, but it was a fun hypothetical to consider. Stafford began the season slow, but he was missing his two best wideouts and playing behind a makeshift offensive line. Darnold has 14 touchdown passes through seven weeks, but his supporting cast is staggeringly better than what Stafford has worked with to date.
Need proof? Look no further than Thursday night, when Stafford was far and away the best quarterback. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp rejoined the active roster and — surprise, surprise — the Rams offense exploded. Stafford ended the game with four touchdown passes, more than doubling his season total in a single week.
Stafford has deep-rooted connections to Kevin O'Connell and Minnesota's offensive apparatus, but Darnold has won this job outright. He has earned it, and the Vikings have been too impressive to warrant a change at quarterback. Especially when we consider the financial and long-term ramifications to trading for an expensive, aging quarterback in the middle of his worst season statistically.
We could get into the debate of whether Minnesota should do this in a hypothetical realm, but the reality of the NFL is that continuity is key, especially once the season starts. Darnold has been with this group throughout training camp and he has won over teammates (and coaches) on the field.
Moreover, eschewing Darnold for Stafford would not simplify the Vikings QB room. J.J. McCarthy, the reigning No. 10 pick, is still waiting in the wings next season. Minnesota has engineered its entire roster around giving McCarthy control of the offense eventually — probably in 2025, when he's back to full health. Trading for Stafford doesn't just stab Darnold in the back, but it also complicates McCarthy's future.
So, while it's fun to hypothesize and cook up blockbuster trades, don't expect the Vikings to change up the QB room unless disaster strikes.