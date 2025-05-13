NFL schedule sticks Dolphins with historic international disadvantage

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to get back to the postseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign, but their schedule for the upcoming season may not be as favorable as they hoped.

Diario AS, a Spanish newspaper, revealed that the Dolphins will face the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, November 16. The Week 11 matchup will mark the NFL’s first international game in Spain.

While several teams will play international games this season, the Dolphins will a longer flight time and a larger difference in time zones than most other international games. Madrid is approximately 4,405 miles away from Miami, which amounts to a flight time of nearly nine hours. Madrid is six hours ahead of Miami, which could cause some jet lag as the players attempt to adjust for the game.

Miami also plays the last international game of the season, which means it will take place late in the season. As a result, the Dolphins may not enter the final stretch of the regular season with as much rest as they might have hoped for.

Distance and timing of international game could be an issue for Dolphins

Washington is one of Miami’s nine home opponents, so the Dolphins will play an even number of games in true home and away environments. The Dolphins already know which teams they will face this upcoming season, but the order won’t be revealed until the full 2025 schedule is released on Wednesday, May 14. They’ll need to keep an eye on their opponents over the final seven weeks of the season.

The Dolphins may be slated for season-defining games after returning from Madrid, especially since divisional games are often played in the final weeks of the regular season. That might make it difficult for Miami to finish the season on a high note.

Of the nine teams that played international games last season, seven teams lost their first game after traveling back to the United States. The Chicago Bears had a 4-2 record before slipping into a 10-game losing streak after their international game. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants lost five straight games after returning from an international trip. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, both playoff teams, lost their first games of the season right after their international contests in Week 1 and Week 5, respectively.

On a positive note, the Dolphins are projected to have the ninth-easiest strength of schedule, per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. The late international game will also likely give the Dolphins a bye week in Week 12 rather than earlier in the season.