Why don't any NFL teams have bye weeks in Week 8?
It’s a full slate of NFL games this week; literally. There isn’t a single team on bye this week, an odd occurrence that has happened one other time in the last 21 years according to CBS Sports. That was last year.
Typically, NFL teams are granted bye weeks as early as Week 4 and go through as late as Week 14. It’s more of an unspoken rule rather than an official one, but according to CBS Sports, once the NFL starts its bye weeks, it stays consistent until each team has had their bye. The only exception is on Thanksgiving.
But this week, no teams are on bye. Why is that?
It’s an odd occurrence, but no teams are on bye this week. There isn’t a clear cut reason as to why, but it seems to just be an odd quirk during scheduling games this season. The NFL and its bye weeks rules are fluid but do remain consistent for the most part.
Week 8 is one of two weeks this season there won’t be a bye week. Week 13 is the other week as that’s Thanksgiving week, where typically every NFL team plays. And with the addition of the Black Friday game, it makes sense why no team is off that week.
So when you set your fantasy lineups and realized no one is off today, it’s just an odd occurrence that rarely happens with NFL scheduling.
Though with it happening the last two seasons, it might become a normal occurrence.
NFL's looming schedule change could alter bye weeks altogether
With the league office pushing for an 18-week schedule in the hear future, don't be surprised if teams receive more than one bye week...eventually. The middle ground for players and the league isn't necessarily an added game, but a longer slate.