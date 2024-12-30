NFL screws Lions over 2 weeks straight thanks to last-minute schedule flex
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions had a stranglehold on the top spot in the NFC standings for the entirety of the 2024 campaign — until now. Meanwhile, the NFL isn't doing them any favors, specifically following the latest schedule change announcement.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Week 18 clash between the Lions and Minnesota Vikings has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The winner of their highly anticipated showdown secures the NFC North crown and the conference's No. 1 seed, making this a no-brainer decision by the league.
Nevertheless, it's an inconvenience to Detroit, especially knowing their prior contest against the San Francisco 49ers is on the preceding Monday.
Traveling from San Francisco back to the Motor City on a short(ish) week ahead of a season-defining matchup versus the Vikings is far from ideal. The Lions and their fan base have every right to feel frustrated with the cards they've been dealt. But conversely, Detroit's achievements have gotten them to this point.
Whether they like it or not, the Lions are a victim of their success. Battling with the Vikings in a looming regular-season finale with tremendous implications is understandably must-watch television. Albeit brutal timing (even more so if Minnesota wins), this game is worth shoehorning into a primetime island slot.
As crazy as it sounds, Detroit's road Super Bowl LIX begins on the road should the Vikings beat them. Regardless of the outcome in San Francisco, the Lions may face another quick turnaround as they enter Super Wild Card Weekend. Despite rattling off 11 straight victories after a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that's the reality of the situation.
How the Lions respond to the latest obstacle(s) will reveal the team's true colors. They've routinely overcome adversity all year, though the intensity and magnitude of the moment are at the pinnacle now. If Detroit can weather this storm, it will make them better in the long run and solidify their status as legitimate title contenders.
All eyes are on the Lions and Vikings heading into Week 18, and the league is ostensibly cognizant of that.