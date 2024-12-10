NFL shuts investigation into Deshaun Watson for unsurprising reason
By Austen Bundy
The NFL is ending its years-long investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over multiple allegations of sexual impropriety.
According to the Associated Press, the league determined "the matter is closed" and that "there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy."
Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for conduct detrimental in 2022 but as of Friday he will face no further punishment in the matter.
DeShaun Watson's sexual assault settlement made the outcome of the NFL's investigation predictable
In October, Watson settled a case out of court with a woman who accused him of sexual assault and battery. That settlement included confidentiality provisions that made it harder for the NFL to discover additional evidence in its investigation, per Sportico.
The Jane Doe who accepted the settlement was barred from speaking on the matter or divulging further evidence, as is typical in those kinds of legal situations.
The NFL, as a private entity, does not have subpoena power and would've been unable to force a witness to testify or provide information that enabled investigators to do their job. The Doe would have to give it up willingly and thus risk being sued by Watson for breach of contract and potentially be liable for large monetary damages.
Therefore, it was obvious in October that the league would be virtually hand-cuffed in its efforts to discover the truth and bring forth any reasonable judgement and consequences.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio laid out how the October settlement (and now by extension the resolved investigation) guaranteed Watson's massive contract with Cleveland would not be terminated as a result of the allegations.
"[Watson]’s due a total of $92 million in 2025 and 2026, combined. The settlement as a practical matter protects that money — and keeps the Browns tied to him for two more seasons beyond this one. At least financially. They don’t have to play him. They do have to pay him," Florio wrote.
It's that last part that makes Watson's season-ending Achilles rupture he suffered in Week 7 seem like a conflicting God-send. He's out of the on-field spotlight but he's still a massive financial burden while the team takes a major downgrade under center.
Even when he does return in 2025, his status as the Browns' starter won't be as concrete as it was entering this year.