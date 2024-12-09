NFL standings if every one-score game had reverse results: Chiefs locked in the dungeon
By Austen Bundy
The 2024-25 NFL season is shaping up to look a lot like last year with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions emerging as top contenders to meet in the Super Bowl.
But the team leading the AFC and that clinched the West division crown for a ninth consecutive year Sunday could've been in a much different position if things in the final minutes of most of its wins had gone a much different direction.
At 12-1, the Kansas City Chiefs are seemingly on a collision course with Super Bowl LIX and could potentially become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships.
However, with 10 of its games ending within one score, Kansas City could very well have been one of the worst teams in the league if it didn't close out in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs would sink to the bottom of the NFL standings if it lost all one-score games
Entering Week 14, Kelley Ford Ratings determined what the league standings would look like if every one-possession game had the opposite result. The results were shocking.
Kansas City would've been far and away the worst team in the league at 2-10 and even after Sunday's 19-17 last-minute walk-off win over the Los Angeles Chargers, that would've dipped them even further to 2-11.
The biggest benefactor of the flips would be the Denver Broncos (currently 8-5) at 11-2 and into the playoffs with ease. The NFC playoff picture would also look a lot more crowded, with Detroit slipping to the seven-seed at 7-5 and the New York Football Giants avoiding its "dumpster fire" season at the six-seed.
The what-if scenarios are endless with these new standings. Would Andy Reid be on the coaching hot seat? Would Daniel Jones still be in New York? Would Nick Sirianni be fired at 5-7? The world may never know.