NFL standings if all one-possession games ended with opposite results: Fortunes change for Bengals, Chiefs
By Austen Bundy
The NFL has had some great storylines in the first half of the season, fueled by multiple games ending within a one-score deficit.
Many teams benefitted from those harrowing results, none more so than the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) who are aiming to make NFL history and become the first franchise to win three Super Bowls in a row.
But what if those one-score games had ended differently? What if the teams that came so close but ultimately fell short had gotten the win? Things would look a lot differently in the standings, that's for sure.
Well, we don't have to wonder anymore! Kelley Ford of KFord Ratings on X did the math and posted what the NFL conference standings would look like after Week 10 if those one-possession games had opposite results.
NFL what if? The Bengals would swap with the Chiefs for top spot in the AFC
Cincinnati fans, look away. If this season wasn't infuriating enough already then you're not going to want to read any further.
Based on Ford's calculations, if one-score games had ended inversely then the Bengals would've been the biggest beneficiaries, earning four more net wins and holding an 8-2 record.
That would be good enough to hold the No. 1-seed in the AFC and claim the top spot across the league.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, would lose a net of seven games and sit at the bottom of the conference and own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the NFC, interestingly, the division-leading Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals would both be 5-5 and sit just outside the playoff picture.
The lowly New York Giants would be seeing much needed improvement, sitting in the No. 3-seed at 6-4 and leading the NFC East.
Find your team in the standings and commiserate over what could've been or give thanks that things didn't playout differently.