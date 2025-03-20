Somehow, an NFL star's bracket is busted 3 hours before the first round starts

The best part of March Madness is the unbridled joy of an upset, especially with a game-winning buzzer-beater. The second-best part of March Madness is the nervous optimism you feel filling out your bracket, the idea that maybe this year is your year. The worst part of March Madness, of course, is the moment your bracket is thoroughly and completely busted.

If you're lucky, that moment doesn't come at least until the first weekend. But there are years where just making it through the first Thursday with some hope left feels like an accomplishment. All that is to say, you have to feel for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, whose bracket was busted before the first game on Thursday even tipped off.

🚨 BIJAN SAID RUN IT BACK 🚨



Florida 🏆

UC San Diego ➡️ Final Four 🔱

7 Double-Digit seeds in the Sweet 16 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jLphbOnmCM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025

Sweet, summer child Bijan Robinson picked Texas to make the Final Four

No one can accuse Bijan Robinson of going chalk with his bracket picks. Yes, he had No, 1 seeds Florida and Duke in the Final Four. But he rounded that out with No. 12 UC San Diego and No. 11 Texas. Of course, the Longhorns have already been eliminated after blowing a 13-point lead to Xavier in their First Four matchup on Wednesday night.

Robinson went to Texas and you can't blame a guy for sticking with his alma mater but he had to have known he was playing with fire. Texas was just 19-16 this season and ranked No. 44 in KenPom's rankings, below Xavier as well as teams like Ohio State, which didn't even make the tournament.

UC San Diego, Robinson's other longshot, is a trendy upset pick and ranked No. 37 in the country by KenPom. They'll take on Michigan in their first-round matchup and than potentially have to make it through Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan State to get to the Final Four. All that is to say, that even if Texas had won last night, there's no guarantee Robinson was coming out of this first weekend with his bracket un-busted.

You have to feel for the guy but, remember, he did this to himself.