NFL swerves accusations of favoring Chiefs with Super Bowl practice sites
By Kinnu Singh
In recent years, field conditions have become a significant talking point during the Super Bowl.
When the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the poor field conditions were apparent. Players struggled to find footing on the slick track, which resulted in multiple injuries throughout the game. After the game, former Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick called it “the worst field I’ve ever played on.”
When the San Francisco 49ers arrived in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, reports began to surface about the team’s concerns with their designated practice field at UNLV. The league covered UNLV's artificial turf field with natural grass ahead of the team's arrival, but the 49ers claimed the field was unfavorably soft.
Eagles don’t have to worry about field conditions favoring the Chiefs
The Chiefs — of course — benefited from both of those instances. Kansas City enjoyed practicing in the new team facilities of the Las Vegas Raiders for Super Bowl LVIII, and the field conditions during Super Bowl LVII ultimately worked in their favor.
Heading into Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles can rest easy knowing they won’t have to suffer a similar disadvantage. Each year, the designated home team for the Super Bowl alternates between conferences. As the NFC representative, the Eagles are the designated home team for this year’s Super Bowl. That comes with the luxury of practicing at Oschner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., the New Orleans Saints’ training facility.
As the away team, the Chiefs will practice at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. While the college facilities may be inferior to professional facilities, Tulane provides Kansas City with an opportunity to find a little extra motivation. Yulman Stadium is right by the site of former Tulane Stadium, where Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.
The Chiefs can celebrate the history of head coach Hank Stram and the 1969 team’s seven Hall of Fame players, which included quarterback Len Dawson, linebackers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell. Then, they can take a short trip to Caesars Superdome to make history of their own.
The Chiefs are hoping to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl championships.