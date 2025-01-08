NFL teams interested in prying Bill Belichick away from UNC can kiss that dream goodbye
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders became the sixth team in need of a head coach after they fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. The reporting after the news was that Tom Brady, who has a minority stake in ownership, would have a "significant" role in the team's head coaching search.
On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams have contacted Belichick to see if he would reconsider taking the job at North Carolina. One of those teams were the Raiders, and Brady recently talked to Belichick to see "what it would take to make a reunion happen in Las Vegas." With that, fans began wondering if Belichick's coaching career at North Carolina would be over before it started.
According to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, Belichick has "no plans to return in the NFL." Russini was told that Belichick's only focus was "on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina."
Bill Belichick has no interest in coaching for the Raiders, other NFL teams, in 2025
Belichick carried a $10 million buyout ahead of June 1, 2025. But after that date, the buyout price falls to $1 million. So, that made things much more interesting.
Obviously, a reunion with Brady stood out from that initial report on Wednesday. Granted, Raiders fans probably weren't too stoked about another "Patriot Way" candidate coming to Las Vegas, even if it was Belichick. But now they know it won't be happening, as Belichick if focused on coaching and recruiting for the Tar Heels in his first ever college coaching gig.
So, what's next for the Raiders? Well, the Raiders requested an interview with Detroit Lions offensive and defensive coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn specifically, as well as current Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. It will remain to be seen who else the Raiders could target, as Johnson and Glenn are interviewing with multiple teams, while Spagnuolo is interviewing for the Jets gig.
While there as a sliver of hope Belichick could make a return to the NFL in 2025, he has no interest in leaving North Carolina just yet.